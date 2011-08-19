Edition:
Best of Gamescom

Friday, August 19, 2011

Visitors play ''Diablo'' at the Blizzard exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 17 to August 21. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

A visitor wearing 3D glasses plays a with Playstation game at an exhibition stand during Gamescom 2011 in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

Visitors play "FIFA12" at the EA exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

Visitors stand in front of the "Batttlefield 3'' exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

Visitors dance with "Dance Star Party" at the Sony Playstation exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

Visitors wearing 3D glasses play with a Playstation at the Sony Playstation exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

A visitor plays with a Playstation at the Sony Playstaytion exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

A boy plays at the Nintendo exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

Visitors play ''World of Warcraft'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

Visitors pose during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

Visitors sit in a canoe and play a game at the Nintendo exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

Visitors play with the new Playstation PS Vita at the Sony Playstation exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

A visitor plays with the new Playstation PS Vita at the Sony Playstation exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

Visitors play the Xbox at the Microsoft exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

A visitor plays with a Playstation at the Sony Playstation exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

A visitor plays at the Sony Playstation exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

A visitor films in front of the 'Star Wars-Old Republic'' exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, August 19, 2011

Visitors play ''World of Warcraft'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

