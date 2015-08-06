Edition:
Best of Gamescom

Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Cosplayers dressed as character "Mario" celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Super Mario Bros." video games developed by Nintendo during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A cosplayer uses a Nintendo 3DS as he queues to play with a Sony PlayStation during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A man, dressed as a character of Ubisoft's videogame "Assassin's Creed", welcomes visitors after the public opening of the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Visitors pose with impersonators of the "Homefront: The Revolution" video game characters, published by Deep Silver, during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Gamers play the "Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward" during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Cosplayers pose for a photo as they wait before the public opening of the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A visitor's shirt is seen during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
People pose in front of characters during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A woman checks a pair of Vive Virtual Reality goggles, produced by Taiwan's HTC. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Visitors queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Gamers play the "StarCraft II" developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainmen. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Men are dressed as soldiers to promote the video game "Call Of Duty Black Ops 3". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A man checks the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A woman tests a virtual reality headset "VR One" developed by a German manufacturer Zeiss. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Visitors watch the trailer for "World of Warcraft" produced by Blizzard Entertainment. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Visitors wearing David Hasselhoff masks queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Cosplayers pose for a photo as they impersonate video game characters of the "Assassin's Creed: Syndicate" video game, published by Ubisoft, during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany August 6, 2015. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 5 to August 9. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
People pose in front of one of the characters from the "World of Warcraft" game. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A DXR Acer seat is seen. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Models promote the game "Diamond Dogs" produced by Konami. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Two women, dressed as videogame Streetfighter's characters Chun-Li and Cammy (R), play the game on a Sony playstation. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A cosplayer poses for a photo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Visitors play "Heroes of the Storm", developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainment. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Cosplayers dressed as maids stand in front of a costume shop. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Gamers play "Arena of Fate" by Bulgarian video game developer Crytek Black Sea. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Visitors wearing David Hasselhoff masks queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A woman tests a virtual reality headset "VR One" developed by a German manufacturer Zeiss. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A sign reading "Waiting time 120 minutes" is seen as visitors queue to play "Super Mario Builder", developed by video game producer Nintendo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Gamers play the "Paladins: Champions of the Realm". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
