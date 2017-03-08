Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 8, 2017 | 6:05pm GMT

Best of Geneva Auto Show

Volkswagen Sedric concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A Micro-Microlino Prototype 1 car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Lamborghini Huracan Performante. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Cockpit of a SCG 0003S racecar. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Hyundai Fuel Cell Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Honda NeuV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Hyundai Autonomous Vehicle. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Cadillac Escala Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A Renault Trezor concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Models pose next to the Ssangyong XAVL Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Peugeot Instinct concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
American Ferrari collector Jim Glickenhaus poses beside an 800 horsepower SCG 0003S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Renault Zoe E-Sport concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO Peugeot brand, poses with the Car of the Year award next to the Peugeot 3008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Models pose next to the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
The new Volvo XC60. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Models pose next to a new Fiat 560. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Lamborghini Huracan Performante. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Italdesign Zerouno. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A Smart Fortwo Cabrio Electic Drive car plugged at a recharging station. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Opel Crossland X. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
People take pictures inside Volkswagen Sedric concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A TAMO Racemo+ car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Ford Fiesta ST-Line car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
An Aston Martin Valkyrie car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A McLaren 720S car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Skoda Kodiaq Scout car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
An Aston Martin DB11 car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Italdesign Zerouno. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Fashion convertible cars. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Greek farmers clash with police

Greek farmers clash with police

Next Slideshows

Greek farmers clash with police

Greek farmers clash with police

Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens.

08 Mar 2017
Ukraine's winter war heats up

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for renewed violence in the industrial east.

08 Mar 2017
Americans in Mosul

Americans in Mosul

U.S. troops are providing air and ground support to Iraqi and Kurdish forces trying to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul.

07 Mar 2017
North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

07 Mar 2017

