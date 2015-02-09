Best of Grammy Awards
Madonna performs "Living for Love". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dancers perform to "Chandelier" by Sia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Paul McCartney and Rihanna take a bow after performing "FourFiveSeconds" with Kanye West (not pictured). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sam Smith performs "Stay With Me" with Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beck calls out to Kanye West, who pretended to take the stage after Beck won album of the year for "Morning Phase". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce performs "Take My Hand". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beck and Chris Martin perform "Heart is a Drum". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett embrace as they perform "Cheek to Cheek". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taylor Swift presents the award for best new artist to Sam Smith. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Common and John Legend stand after performing "Glory". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miranda Lambert performs "Little Red Wagon". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jessie J performs "You've Lost That Lovin Feelin'" with Tom Jones. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hozier performs "Take Me To Church" with Annie Lennox. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs a medley of songs to open the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine perform "My Heart is Open". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sam Smith accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "In the Lonely Hour". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ariana Grande performs "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beck watches Kanye West, who pretended to take the stage after Beck won album of the year for "Morning Phase". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ed Sheeran performs "Thinking Out Loud". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry performs "By The Grace of God". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Paul McCartney and Rihanna embrace after performing "FourFiveSeconds" with Kanye West (not pictured). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
AC/DC after playing a medley of songs to open the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beck accepts the award for album of the year for "Morning Phase". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenters Julian Edelman (L) and Malcolm Butler, of the New England Patriots, pose in the press room. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Usher performs "If It's Magic" with Stevie Wonder. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"Weird Al" Yankovic poses with the award for Best Comedy Album for "Mandatory Fun" backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dwight Yoakam performs "Hold My Hand" with Brandy Clark (not piuctured). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jeff Lynne perfoms a medley of Electric Light Orchestra songs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Anna Kendrick introduces a performance by Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Country artist Miranda Lambert poses with her award for Best Country Album for "Platinum" in the press room. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dancers perform to Sia's "Chandelier" as the artist performs standing back to audience. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Eric Church performs "Give Me Back My Hometown". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pharrell Williams performs "Happy". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miranda Lambert performs "Little Red Wagon". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kanye West performs "Only One". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Juanes performs "Juntos". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pharrell Williams performs "Happy" with composer Hans Zimmer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usher performs "If It's Magic" with Stevie Wonder (not pictured). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga performs "Cheek to Cheek" with Tony Bennett. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brian Johnson and Angus Young of AC/DC perform a medley of songs to open the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
