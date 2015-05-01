Best of Latin Billboard Awards
Natalia Jimenez accepts an award at the 2015 Latin Billboard Awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Julian Alvarez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Marc Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Carmen Villalobos takes a selfie as she poses backstage. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Belinda and Juan Magan perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singers Luis Fonsi and Ne-Yo perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Carlos Santana accepts a pair of awards, including "Top Latin Albums, Artist of the Year, Duo or Group". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Marc Anthony performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
J. Baldwin poses backstage with a trio of awards. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Jennifer Lopez waves after performing a tribute to the late singer Selena. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Enrique Iglesias accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Roberto Santos poses backstage with his multiple awards. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Natalia Jimenez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fifth Harmony arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Marc Anthony and his wife, Shannon De Lima, arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Marc Anthony accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Relatives of singer Selena arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
J. Balvin celebrates after winning three awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pedro Fernandez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Roselyn Sanchez and Rafael Amaya present an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lucero arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Nacho and his family arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Singer Isabella Castillo arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Musical group Gente de Zona and singer Enrique Iglesias accept multiple awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alejandro Sanz performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to the late singer Selena. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
J. Balvin performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee and Wisin perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Daddy Yankee performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Daddy Yankee performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Romeo Santos performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Natalia Jimenez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Wisin accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
