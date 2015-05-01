Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 1, 2015 | 4:15pm BST

Best of Latin Billboard Awards

Natalia Jimenez accepts an award at the 2015 Latin Billboard Awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Julian Alvarez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Singer Marc Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Actress Carmen Villalobos takes a selfie as she poses backstage. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Belinda and Juan Magan perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Singers Luis Fonsi and Ne-Yo perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Carlos Santana accepts a pair of awards, including "Top Latin Albums, Artist of the Year, Duo or Group". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Singer Marc Anthony performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
J. Baldwin poses backstage with a trio of awards. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Jennifer Lopez waves after performing a tribute to the late singer Selena. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Enrique Iglesias accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Roberto Santos poses backstage with his multiple awards. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Natalia Jimenez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Fifth Harmony arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Marc Anthony and his wife, Shannon De Lima, arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Marc Anthony accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Relatives of singer Selena arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
J. Balvin celebrates after winning three awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Pedro Fernandez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Roselyn Sanchez and Rafael Amaya present an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Lucero arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Nacho and his family arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Singer Isabella Castillo arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Musical group Gente de Zona and singer Enrique Iglesias accept multiple awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Alejandro Sanz performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to the late singer Selena. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
J. Balvin performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee and Wisin perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Daddy Yankee performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Daddy Yankee performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Romeo Santos performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Natalia Jimenez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Wisin accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Trending Collections

Pictures