Best of London Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models ride skateboards as they present creations from the Ashish Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Zandra Rhodes Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Molly Goddard Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model uses a hat to cover her face as stylists apply hairspray backstage before the Ashish Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood walks onto the catwalk with activists following the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model looks at her makeup backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British model Cara Delevingne takes a selfie as she arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models present creations from the Christopher Raeburn Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model poses for a photograph backstage before the presentation of the Ashish Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model walks on the catwalk during a rehearsal before the presentation of the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A security guard asks a guest to continue to her seat and not hold up the queue by taking selfies before the presentation of the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has her makeup touched up backstage before the presentation of the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A rail of clothing is moved backstage before the presentation of the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Gareth Pugh Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with British designer Victoria Beckham during a party for London fashion week hosted by the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Matthew Barzun, Vogue Magazine, and J. Crew at Winfield House. REUTERS/Evan...more
A model presents a creation from the Gareth Pugh Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Christopher Raeburn Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Rein Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter arrive for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British actress Sienna Miller arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models present creations from the Molly Goddard Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Gareth Pugh Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Molly Goddard Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has her makeup done backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents creations from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Guests arrive for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models present creations from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Suki Waterhouse poses for the social media photographers pit before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Guests arrive for the presentation of the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
U.S. singer St. Vincent arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Gareth Pugh Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
