Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2015 | 12:36am BST

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Courtney Love performs during Philipp Plein. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Blugirl Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge applause at the end of the Fendi Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Actress Dakota Johnson poses prior to the Gucci Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
