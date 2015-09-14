Best of NYFW: Day 4

A model presents a creation from Anna's Loud during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of...more

A model presents a creation from Anna's Loud during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of designers and partnered with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Global Disability Inclusion. The show casted a diverse range of models, including models living with disabilities. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

