Pictures | Mon Sep 14, 2015 | 8:41pm BST

Best of NYFW: Day 4

Designer Alexandra Frida acknowledges attendees after presenting her collection during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
David Beckham and and Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model is made up backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models present creations from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Models Adriana Lima and Toni Garrn present creations from Carmen Steffens during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from Alexandra Frida during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Rebekah Marine, a model with a bionic arm, presents a creation from Archana Korchhar during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model reads backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models present creations from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome, presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model presents a creation from Anna's Loud during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of designers and partnered with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Global Disability Inclusion. The show casted a diverse range of models, including models living with disabilities. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Wild range during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from Anna's Loud during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Model Shaholly Ayers, a congenital amputee, presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Former Footballer David Beckham poses for photos before the commencement of his wife Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model presents a creation from Alexandra Frida during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A partly silhouetted performer sings before Anna's Loud's segment during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Wild range during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Paralytic model Leslie Irby presents a creation from Archana Kochhar during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Model Shaholly Ayers, a congenital amputee, removes her prosthetic limb as she presents a creation from Alexandra Frida during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation from Carmen Steffens during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Model Shaholly Ayers, a congenital amputee, presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
