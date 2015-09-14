Best of NYFW: Day 4
Designer Alexandra Frida acknowledges attendees after presenting her collection during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13,...more
David Beckham and and Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is made up backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models Adriana Lima and Toni Garrn present creations from Carmen Steffens during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. ...more
A model presents a creation from Alexandra Frida during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew...more
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rebekah Marine, a model with a bionic arm, presents a creation from Archana Korchhar during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September...more
A model reads backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome, presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central...more
A model presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew...more
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from Anna's Loud during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of...more
A model presents a creation from the Wild range during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from Anna's Loud during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Shaholly Ayers, a congenital amputee, presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York,...more
A model is prepared backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former Footballer David Beckham poses for photos before the commencement of his wife Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from Alexandra Frida during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A partly silhouetted performer sings before Anna's Loud's segment during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015....more
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Wild range during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Paralytic model Leslie Irby presents a creation from Archana Kochhar during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. ...more
Model Shaholly Ayers, a congenital amputee, removes her prosthetic limb as she presents a creation from Alexandra Frida during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand...more
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation from Carmen Steffens during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Model Shaholly Ayers, a congenital amputee, presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York,...more
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
