Pictures | Thu Sep 10, 2015 | 8:00pm BST

Best of NYFW: Day 1

Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Pamela Allier of Mexico City shields herself from rain as she attends New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People attend New York Fashion Week at the event's new hub, Skylight at Moynihan Station in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models walk the catwalk during rehearsals for the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Designer Max Zaria waits backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People attend New York Fashion Week at the event's new hub, Skylight at Moynihan Station in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model walks the catwalk during rehearsals for the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models walk the catwalk during rehearsals for the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models wait backstage during rehearsals for the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Designers Lubov and Max Azria acknowledge attendees after presenting the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

