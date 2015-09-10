Best of NYFW: Day 1
Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pamela Allier of Mexico City shields herself from rain as she attends New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People attend New York Fashion Week at the event's new hub, Skylight at Moynihan Station in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models walk the catwalk during rehearsals for the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Max Zaria waits backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People attend New York Fashion Week at the event's new hub, Skylight at Moynihan Station in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model walks the catwalk during rehearsals for the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models walk the catwalk during rehearsals for the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models wait backstage during rehearsals for the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designers Lubov and Max Azria acknowledge attendees after presenting the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
