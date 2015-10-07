Best of Paris Fashion Week
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) and model Cara Delevingne (C) appear at the end of his collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a Chanel airport, during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. At L, model...more
Water falls on a model as she presents a creation by Hussein Chalayan, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Giambattista Valli for Moncler Gamme Rouge, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Gwendoline Christie presents a creation by Iris van Herpen, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Dries Van Noten, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Rihanna poses before attending Dior, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Vivienne Westwood, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models look at their mobile phones backstage before Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Gift bags are seen at the Grand Palais before Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Guests stand at the entrance of the venue for Dior in the Cour Carre at the Louvre Museum, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Vivienne Westwood, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Lutz Huelle, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Samuel Drira for Nehera, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Barbara Bui, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Tuomas Merikoski for Aalto, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Giambattista Valli for Moncler Gamme Rouge, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Pascal Millet, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Barbara Bui, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Samuel Drira for Nehera, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Andrew Gn, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Kenzo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Alexis Mabille, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood (R) appears next to her husband Andreas Kronthaler at the end of her show, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Raf Simons for Christian Dior, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Giambattista Valli for Moncler Gamme Rouge, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Cara Delevingne (L) and singer St Vincent take their seats as they arrive for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Pascal Millet, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Cara Delevingne is surrounded by photographers as she arrives for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
