Best of Ryder Cup

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfers pose for a team photo with the Ryder Cup after the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfers Jim Furyk (L), Phil Mickekson (C) and Webb Simpson watch Team Europe celebrate after winning the Ryder Cup during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Sergio Garcia (L) of Spain and Luke Donald (R) of England celebrate winning the Ryder Cup for Europe during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson reacts to almost chipping into the hole on the 17th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Francesco Molinari of Italy throws his club to the ground after a chip shot stopped an inch short of the 12th hole during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 18th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer (C) of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe with teammate Sergio Garcia (L) of Spain during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 18th green with caddie Craig Connelly (R) during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Keegan Bradley watches his chip shot to the 15th green with spectators during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal (L) of Spain walks off the 18th green with golfer Justin Rose of England after winning the Ryder Cup during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal kissees the Ryder Cup after the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Zach Johnson (C) looks at a divot on the third green with Team Europe golfers Rory McIlroy (L) and Ian Poulter (R) during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson reacts to almost chipping into the hole on the 17th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golf fans watch play along the fifth hole during the mornig foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golf fans wave a large U.S. flag on the 15th hole as they watch Phil Mickekson and Keegan Bradley win their match during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter (R) of England lines up a putt with teammate Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the 18th green during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Zach Johnson (L) leads Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy (C) of Northern Ireland down the 16th fairway during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Tiger Woods hits his approach shot to the 12th green during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the first hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfers (L-R) Graeme McDowell, captain Jose Maria Olazabal, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Francesco Molinari celebrate after teammate Ian Poulter sunk a birdie putt to win his match on the 18th green during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson hits from a sand trap on the fifth hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

A group of Team Europe golf fans watch along the fourth fairway during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

European team captain Jose Maria Olazabal waits for team members to join him for a group photo during the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter of England poses with a group of Team Europe fans during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe goflers Francesco Molinari (L) of Italy, Ian Poulter (C) of England and Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland walk off the 14th tee during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golf fans applaud on the second green during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays soccer with a large replica of a golf ball on the 17th tee during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter jumps in the air after hitting an approach shot to the 16th green during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his approach shot to the fifth green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Golf fans watch play along the ninth fairway during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

A U.S golf fan watches play on the 18th green during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golf fans watch along the eighth fairway during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 18th green with vice captain Miguel Angel Jimenez (R) of Spain during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. captain Davis Love III (R) stands with golfers Bubba Watson (L) and Webb Simpson on the 18th green after Team Europe won the Ryder Cup during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfers and wives (L-R) Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson, Dowd Simpson, Angie Watson and Bubba Watson watch after Team Europe won the Ryder Cup on the 18th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

A skywriter leaves a message for Team Europe and in memory of late Spanish golfer Severiano Ballesteros over the course during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. Ballesteros died in May 2011 after a long battle with cancer. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Tiger Woods reacts after missing a birdie putt to lose the second hole during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland bends backwards as he misses a birdie putt to halve the seventh hole during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy (C) of Northern Ireland and U.S. golfer Keegan Bradley (R) walk on the second green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Golf fans watch play from the second fairway during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 01, 2012

Golf fans wear U.S. flag pants during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 18th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golf fans watch along the ninth fairway during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Former U.S. president George W. Bush (R) talks to U.S. vice captain Scott Verplank (C) next to former president George H.W. Bush during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Webb Simpson kisses his wife Dowd after winning his match against Team Europe golfers Paul Lawrie and Peter Hanson on the 14th green during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Tiger Woods signs his glove for spectator Brian Vanselow of Chicago after hitting him in the head with his ball on the seventh hole during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson (L) hugs his wife Amy as teammate Keegan Bradley hugs his girlfriend Jillian Stacey (C) and Brandt Snedecker (R) hugs caddie Steve Hale after Mickelson and Bradley defeated Team Europe golfers from Northern Ireland, Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell on the 17th hole during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012....more

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits from a sand trap on the 10th green during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Steve Stricker flips his putter after missing a birdie putt on the 18th green to lose his match during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter of England celebrates winning the Ryder Cup for Europe during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson reacts to sinking a par putt to halve the 16th hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Monday, October 01, 2012

A U.S. golf shows off his sunglasses during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Jim Furyk reacts to missing a par putt on the 18th green to lose his match to Team Europe golfer Sergio Garcia of Spain during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Steve Stricker flips his putter after missing a birdie putt to lose the 17th hole to Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer (L) of Germany during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golf fans watch Rory McIlroy play during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

U.S. golfer Jim Furyk reacts to missing a birdie putt to halve the 16th hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 18th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, October 01, 2012

Dejected U.S. golfer Jim Furyk (R) kneels down after losing his match to Team Europe golfer Sergio Garcia (L) of Spain on the 18th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, October 01, 2012

Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter of England lays on the ground to line up a putt on the 18th green during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

