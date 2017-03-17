Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 17, 2017

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

A visitor poses for a picture next to mirrors. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Models line up backstage before the Apartamento 03 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Models line up backstage before the Apartamento 03 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Memo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
PatBo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Gig Couture. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Gig Couture. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A model has her make-up done backstage before the Apartamento 03 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Brazilian model Caroline Trentini presents a creation from Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A model has make-up applied before the Uma Raquel Davidowicz show. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Spectators use their mobiles to record Joao Pimenta's collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Uma Raquel Davidowicz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Uma Raquel Davidowicz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Uma Raquel Davidowicz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Next Slideshows

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

13 Mar 2017
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

10 Mar 2017
Highlights from Paris Fashion Week

Highlights from Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

07 Mar 2017
Chanel goes interstellar

Chanel goes interstellar

Karl Lagerfeld finds inspiration in outer space for his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

07 Mar 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

