Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Feb 9, 2014 | 2:55am GMT

Best of Sochi - Day 2

<p>Winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 30
<p>Second-placed Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and her sister, first-placed Justine Dufour-Lapointe, hold hands during the flower ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Second-placed Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and her sister, first-placed Justine Dufour-Lapointe, hold hands during the flower ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor,...more

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Second-placed Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and her sister, first-placed Justine Dufour-Lapointe, hold hands during the flower ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 30
<p>Austria's Adrian Krainer performs a jump as a giant matryoshka doll is seen below during the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Austria's Adrian Krainer performs a jump as a giant matryoshka doll is seen below during the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Austria's Adrian Krainer performs a jump as a giant matryoshka doll is seen below during the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 30
<p>First placed Marit Bjoergen (bottom) of Norway, her team mate and fourth placed Therese Johaug (top) and second placed Charlotte Kalla of Sweden react after competing in the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

First placed Marit Bjoergen (bottom) of Norway, her team mate and fourth placed Therese Johaug (top) and second placed Charlotte Kalla of Sweden react after competing in the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor...more

Sunday, February 09, 2014

First placed Marit Bjoergen (bottom) of Norway, her team mate and fourth placed Therese Johaug (top) and second placed Charlotte Kalla of Sweden react after competing in the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
4 / 30
<p>The Olympic flame is reflected in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The Olympic flame is reflected in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 09, 2014

The Olympic flame is reflected in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 30
<p>Bode Miller of the U.S. skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Bode Miller of the U.S. skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Bode Miller of the U.S. skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
6 / 30
<p>Competitors ski in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Competitors ski in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Competitors ski in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 30
<p>Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 30
<p>Canada's Arianne Jones speeds down the track during the women's singles luge training session at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the Sanki Sliding Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Canada's Arianne Jones speeds down the track during the women's singles luge training session at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the Sanki Sliding Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Canada's Arianne Jones speeds down the track during the women's singles luge training session at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the Sanki Sliding Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
9 / 30
<p>Russia's Alexander Glebov skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Russia's Alexander Glebov skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Russia's Alexander Glebov skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
10 / 30
<p>Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
11 / 30
<p>The puck goes into the net behind Finland's goalie Noora Raty for USA's second goal scored by Kelli Stack, during the second period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Matt Slocum/Pool</p>

The puck goes into the net behind Finland's goalie Noora Raty for USA's second goal scored by Kelli Stack, during the second period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Matt...more

Sunday, February 09, 2014

The puck goes into the net behind Finland's goalie Noora Raty for USA's second goal scored by Kelli Stack, during the second period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Matt Slocum/Pool

Close
12 / 30
<p>Germany's Sophia Griebel passes the finish during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Germany's Sophia Griebel passes the finish during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Germany's Sophia Griebel passes the finish during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
13 / 30
<p>Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000 metres speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000 metres speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000 metres speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 30
<p>Germany's Felix Loch speeds down the track during the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Germany's Felix Loch speeds down the track during the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Germany's Felix Loch speeds down the track during the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
15 / 30
<p>Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
16 / 30
<p>Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during his trial jump in the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during his trial jump in the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8,...more

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during his trial jump in the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
17 / 30
<p>Canada's Natalie Spooner is knocked to the ice by Switzerland's Romy Eggimann (L) and Laura Benz during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Canada's Natalie Spooner is knocked to the ice by Switzerland's Romy Eggimann (L) and Laura Benz during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Canada's Natalie Spooner is knocked to the ice by Switzerland's Romy Eggimann (L) and Laura Benz during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
18 / 30
<p>Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 30
<p>Nathalie Weinzierl of Germany competes during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Nathalie Weinzierl of Germany competes during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Nathalie Weinzierl of Germany competes during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 30
<p>Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 30
<p>Narumi Takahashi (top) and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan compete during the figure skating team pairs free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Narumi Takahashi (top) and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan compete during the figure skating team pairs free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Narumi Takahashi (top) and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan compete during the figure skating team pairs free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 30
<p>Switzerland's Simon Ammann soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Switzerland's Simon Ammann soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014....more

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Switzerland's Simon Ammann soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
23 / 30
<p>Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
24 / 30
<p>Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
25 / 30
<p>Tereza Vaculikova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Tereza Vaculikova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Tereza Vaculikova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
26 / 30
<p>Australia's Britteny Cox competes in the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Australia's Britteny Cox competes in the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Australia's Britteny Cox competes in the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
27 / 30
<p>Russia's Alexander Glebov goes airborne in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Russia's Alexander Glebov goes airborne in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Russia's Alexander Glebov goes airborne in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
28 / 30
<p>Ryan Stassel of the U.S. takes part in the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Ryan Stassel of the U.S. takes part in the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Ryan Stassel of the U.S. takes part in the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
29 / 30
<p>Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates at the start of the men's 5,000m speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates at the start of the men's 5,000m speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates at the start of the men's 5,000m speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Olympic medal winners

Olympic medal winners

Next Slideshows

Olympic medal winners

Olympic medal winners

On and off the podium some of the Olympic medal winners in Sochi.

08 Feb 2014
Opening Ceremony in Sochi

Opening Ceremony in Sochi

The opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

07 Feb 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

07 Feb 2014
Olympic team fashion

Olympic team fashion

The Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

07 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures