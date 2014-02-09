Best of Sochi - Day 3
The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia...more
The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov, Evgeni Plushenko. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Irene Wust of the Netherlands skates to first place during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Irene Wust of the Netherlands skates to first place during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Germany's Sophie Kratzer, top, falls on Russia's Yelena Dergachyova during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Germany's Sophie Kratzer, top, falls on Russia's Yelena Dergachyova during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Jamie Anderson of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's snowboard slopestyle competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jamie Anderson of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's snowboard slopestyle competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sarka Pancochova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sarka Pancochova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Winner Germany's Felix Loch celebrates after completing his final run in the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Winner Germany's Felix Loch celebrates after completing his final run in the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Finland's Enni Rukajarvi (L), winner Jamie Anderson of the U.S. (C) and Britain's Jenny Jones react after the women's slopestyle snowboarding competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. Anderson won the first Olympic...more
Finland's Enni Rukajarvi (L), winner Jamie Anderson of the U.S. (C) and Britain's Jenny Jones react after the women's slopestyle snowboarding competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. Anderson won the first Olympic gold medal, with Rukajarvi at second place and Jones at third, in women's snowboarding slopestyle at the Sochi Games on Sunday. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Germany's Severin Freund crashes during the first round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more
Germany's Severin Freund crashes during the first round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Competitors classic ski in the men's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Competitors classic ski in the men's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Austria's Matthias Mayer speeds down the slope during the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Austria's Matthias Mayer speeds down the slope during the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Paul Bonifacio Parkinson of Italy competes during the figure skating team men's free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Paul Bonifacio Parkinson of Italy competes during the figure skating team men's free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Kevin Reynolds of Canada celebrates in the "kiss and cry" area with teammates during the Team Men Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kevin Reynolds of Canada celebrates in the "kiss and cry" area with teammates during the Team Men Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada and her compatriot, silver medalist Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (R), pose during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014....more
Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada and her compatriot, silver medalist Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (R), pose during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Winner Austria's Matthias Mayer (C) jumps on the podium as second-placed Italy's Christof Innerhofer (L) and third-placed Norway's Kjetil Jansrud clap their hands during the flower ceremony after the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014...more
Winner Austria's Matthias Mayer (C) jumps on the podium as second-placed Italy's Christof Innerhofer (L) and third-placed Norway's Kjetil Jansrud clap their hands during the flower ceremony after the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jamie Anderson of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jamie Anderson of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Irene Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after realising she has won the women's 3000 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Irene Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after realising she has won the women's 3000 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Russia's Yekaterina Smolina slides into Germany's goalie Viona Harrer during the first period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/Pool
Russia's Yekaterina Smolina slides into Germany's goalie Viona Harrer during the first period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/Pool
Switzerland's Sina Candrian performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Switzerland's Sina Candrian performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
South Korea's Kim Bo-Reum skates during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
South Korea's Kim Bo-Reum skates during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Winner Germany's Felix Loch (C) celebrates while second-placed Russia's Albert Demchenko (L) stands beside him after the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Winner Germany's Felix Loch (C) celebrates while second-placed Russia's Albert Demchenko (L) stands beside him after the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Italy's Christof Innerhofer reacts after his men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Italy's Christof Innerhofer reacts after his men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Britain's Aimee Fuller performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Aimee Fuller performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina reacts after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 7.5km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina reacts after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 7.5km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bode Miller of the U.S. squats after his men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Bode Miller of the U.S. squats after his men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
New Zealand's Rebecca Torr sticks out her tongue at the finish line during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
New Zealand's Rebecca Torr sticks out her tongue at the finish line during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kim Bo-reum of South Korea competes in the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Kim Bo-reum of South Korea competes in the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman posing for her friends does the splits in front of the Olympic Cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman posing for her friends does the splits in front of the Olympic Cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Switzerland's Dario Cologna celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Switzerland's Dario Cologna celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ty Walker of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ty Walker of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Best of Sochi - Day 2
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Olympic medal winners
On and off the podium some of the Olympic medal winners in Sochi.
Opening Ceremony in Sochi
The opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.