Sun Feb 9, 2014

Best of Sochi - Day 3

<p>The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov, Evgeni Plushenko. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Irene Wust of the Netherlands skates to first place during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Germany's Sophie Kratzer, top, falls on Russia's Yelena Dergachyova during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Jamie Anderson of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's snowboard slopestyle competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Sarka Pancochova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Winner Germany's Felix Loch celebrates after completing his final run in the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Finland's Enni Rukajarvi (L), winner Jamie Anderson of the U.S. (C) and Britain's Jenny Jones react after the women's slopestyle snowboarding competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. Anderson won the first Olympic gold medal, with Rukajarvi at second place and Jones at third, in women's snowboarding slopestyle at the Sochi Games on Sunday. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Germany's Severin Freund crashes during the first round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Competitors classic ski in the men's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Austria's Matthias Mayer speeds down the slope during the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Paul Bonifacio Parkinson of Italy competes during the figure skating team men's free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Kevin Reynolds of Canada celebrates in the "kiss and cry" area with teammates during the Team Men Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada and her compatriot, silver medalist Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (R), pose during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Winner Austria's Matthias Mayer (C) jumps on the podium as second-placed Italy's Christof Innerhofer (L) and third-placed Norway's Kjetil Jansrud clap their hands during the flower ceremony after the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Jamie Anderson of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Irene Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after realising she has won the women's 3000 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Russia's Yekaterina Smolina slides into Germany's goalie Viona Harrer during the first period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/Pool</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Switzerland's Sina Candrian performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>South Korea's Kim Bo-Reum skates during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Winner Germany's Felix Loch (C) celebrates while second-placed Russia's Albert Demchenko (L) stands beside him after the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Italy's Christof Innerhofer reacts after his men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Britain's Aimee Fuller performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina reacts after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 7.5km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Bode Miller of the U.S. squats after his men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>New Zealand's Rebecca Torr sticks out her tongue at the finish line during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Kim Bo-reum of South Korea competes in the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>A woman posing for her friends does the splits in front of the Olympic Cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Switzerland's Dario Cologna celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

<p>Ty Walker of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Sunday, February 09, 2014

