Best of Sochi - Day 4
Finland's Arttu Kiramo performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Austria's Janine Flock speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Russia's Sergey Volkov crashes during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
South Korea's Park Se-Yeong (back R) falls and takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, as France's Sebastien Lepape (front) and Canada's Francois Hamelin (hidden) skate past during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch and third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. (R) celebrate during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Germany's Natalie Geisenberger speeds down the track in the women's singles luge event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. Picture taken using multiple-exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Britain's Shelley Rudman starts during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jessica Smith of the United States crashes out while competing in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch raises her ski poles after finishing first in her slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux (17) crashes into Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling (R) as Switzerland's Laura Benz defends during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool
Winner Canada's Alex Bilodeau (L) and his brother Frederic celebrate after the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Julia Mancuso of the U.S. hugs her mother Andrea Mancuso Webber after finishing third in the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Norway's skip Thomas Ulsrud delivers the stone during their men's curling round robin game against the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling makes a save against Team USA during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Joji Kato of Japan (top) and Mo Tae-bum of South Korea compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Russia's vice Alexey Stukalskiy (C) delivers a stone as Russia's Peter Dron (L) and Evgeny Arkhipov sweep during their men's curling round robin game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands (R) and Brian Hansen of the U.S. compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Laurenne Ross of the U.S. stands up after crashing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch reacts during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Sin Da-woon (L) and Lee Han-bin (R) of South Korea crash out in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating semi-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
