Wed Feb 12, 2014

Best of Sochi - Day 5

<p>Joint winners Slovenia's Tina Maze (R) and Switzerland's Dominique Gisin step onto the podium together, next to an empty step for the second-placed competitor at the flower ceremony for the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Joint winners Slovenia's Tina Maze (R) and Switzerland's Dominique Gisin step onto the podium together, next to an empty step for the second-placed competitor at the flower ceremony for the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Joint winners Slovenia's Tina Maze (R) and Switzerland's Dominique Gisin step onto the podium together, next to an empty step for the second-placed competitor at the flower ceremony for the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Hannah Teter of the U.S. performs a jump during the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Hannah Teter of the U.S. performs a jump during the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Hannah Teter of the U.S. performs a jump during the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning the men's luge doubles event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning the men's luge doubles event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning the men's luge doubles event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov celebrate in first place and Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy stand in third place on the podium after the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov celebrate in first place and Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy stand in third place on the podium after the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov celebrate in first place and Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy stand in third place on the podium after the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Canada's Alexandra Duckworth competes during the women's snowboard halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Canada's Alexandra Duckworth competes during the women's snowboard halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Canada's Alexandra Duckworth competes during the women's snowboard halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Joint gold medalists Switzerland's Dominique Gisin (L) and Slovenia's Tina Maze pose during the medal ceremony for the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Joint gold medalists Switzerland's Dominique Gisin (L) and Slovenia's Tina Maze pose during the medal ceremony for the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Joint gold medalists Switzerland's Dominique Gisin (L) and Slovenia's Tina Maze pose during the medal ceremony for the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>An official falls on Team USA's Kendall Coyne after she collided with Canada's Meaghan Mikkelson during the first period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

An official falls on Team USA's Kendall Coyne after she collided with Canada's Meaghan Mikkelson during the first period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

An official falls on Team USA's Kendall Coyne after she collided with Canada's Meaghan Mikkelson during the first period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Winner Germany's Eric Frenzel (R) celebrates as he crosses the finish line followed by second-placed Japan's Akito Watabe during the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Winner Germany's Eric Frenzel (R) celebrates as he crosses the finish line followed by second-placed Japan's Akito Watabe during the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Winner Germany's Eric Frenzel (R) celebrates as he crosses the finish line followed by second-placed Japan's Akito Watabe during the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the snow after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the snow after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the snow after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Romania's Maria Marinela Mazilu speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Romania's Maria Marinela Mazilu speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Romania's Maria Marinela Mazilu speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Slovenia's Tina Maze reacts after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Slovenia's Tina Maze reacts after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Slovenia's Tina Maze reacts after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Winner of the men's 1,000 meters speed skating competition Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands (C) is applauded by second-placed Denny Morrison of Canada (L) and third-placed Michel Mulder of the Netherlands (R) at the flower ceremony for the event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Winner of the men's 1,000 meters speed skating competition Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands (C) is applauded by second-placed Denny Morrison of Canada (L) and third-placed Michel Mulder of the Netherlands (R) at the flower ceremony for the event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Winner of the men's 1,000 meters speed skating competition Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands (C) is applauded by second-placed Denny Morrison of Canada (L) and third-placed Michel Mulder of the Netherlands (R) at the flower ceremony for the event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Germany's Eric Frenzel reacts after winning in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Germany's Eric Frenzel reacts after winning in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Germany's Eric Frenzel reacts after winning in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Slovenia's Tina Maze throws her ski goggles after the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Slovenia's Tina Maze throws her ski goggles after the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Slovenia's Tina Maze throws her ski goggles after the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Russia's Ksenia Stolbova (bottom) and Fedor Klimov compete during the figure skating pairs free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Russia's Ksenia Stolbova (bottom) and Fedor Klimov compete during the figure skating pairs free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Russia's Ksenia Stolbova (bottom) and Fedor Klimov compete during the figure skating pairs free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Kelly Clark of the U.S. falls during the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Kelly Clark of the U.S. falls during the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Kelly Clark of the U.S. falls during the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Latvia's Martins Dukurs is reflected in the sunglasses of an Olympic volunteer as he speeds down the track during a men's skeleton training at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Latvia's Martins Dukurs is reflected in the sunglasses of an Olympic volunteer as he speeds down the track during a men's skeleton training at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

Latvia's Martins Dukurs is reflected in the sunglasses of an Olympic volunteer as he speeds down the track during a men's skeleton training at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

