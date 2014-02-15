Edition:
Best of Sochi - Day 8

<p>Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Team USA's T.J. Oshie during a shootout in their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Team USA's T.J. Oshie during a shootout in their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Winner Poland's Kamil Stoch, celebrates on the shoulders of team members Jan Ziobro (R) and Maciej Kot after his victory in the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Winner Poland's Kamil Stoch, celebrates on the shoulders of team members Jan Ziobro (R) and Maciej Kot after his victory in the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Canada's Charles Hamelin (L) and Eduardo Alvarez of the U.S. fall during the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating quarter-finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Canada's Charles Hamelin (L) and Eduardo Alvarez of the U.S. fall during the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating quarter-finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Sweden's Charlotte Kalla crosses the finish line to win the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla crosses the finish line to win the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Silver medallist Noelle Pikus-Pace of the U.S. celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Silver medallist Noelle Pikus-Pace of the U.S. celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Britain's Kristan Bromley starts in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Britain's Kristan Bromley starts in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>A fan of the U.S. is seen with lips painted in the colors of their national flag at the men's skeleton event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A fan of the U.S. is seen with lips painted in the colors of their national flag at the men's skeleton event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Winner China's Zhou Yang (L) and her compatriot Li Jianrou hug their coach after the women's 1,500 meters short track speed skating finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Winner China's Zhou Yang (L) and her compatriot Li Jianrou hug their coach after the women's 1,500 meters short track speed skating finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Finland's Emma Nuutinen shoots past Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner to score during the third period of their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool</p>

Finland's Emma Nuutinen shoots past Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner to score during the third period of their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool

<p>Latvia's Agnese Aboltina speeds down the course during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Latvia's Agnese Aboltina speeds down the course during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Victor An of Russia reacts on the ice as he wins the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Victor An of Russia reacts on the ice as he wins the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch skis during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch skis during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Belgium's pilot Elfje Willemsen starts a two-women bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Belgium's pilot Elfje Willemsen starts a two-women bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Finland's Nina Tikkinen and Minttu Tuominen react after losing to Sweden in their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Finland's Nina Tikkinen and Minttu Tuominen react after losing to Sweden in their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Japan's second Kaho Onodera delivers a stone during their women's curling round robin game against Canada in the Ice Cube Curling Center at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Japan's second Kaho Onodera delivers a stone during their women's curling round robin game against Canada in the Ice Cube Curling Center at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Germany's relay team (front) and Finland's relay team celebrate after the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. Sweden finished first ahead of Finland and Germany. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Germany's relay team (front) and Finland's relay team celebrate after the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. Sweden finished first ahead of Finland and Germany. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Team USA's Ryan Callahan scuffles with Russia's Yevgeni Medvedev during the first period of their men's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Team USA's Ryan Callahan scuffles with Russia's Yevgeni Medvedev during the first period of their men's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Simen Spieler Nilsen of Norway and Fyodor Mezentsev of Kazakhstan compete in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Simen Spieler Nilsen of Norway and Fyodor Mezentsev of Kazakhstan compete in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Team USA's Phil Kessel celebrates a goal by teammate Cam Fowler on Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool</p>

Team USA's Phil Kessel celebrates a goal by teammate Cam Fowler on Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool

<p>Sweden's David Andersson skates during the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Sweden's David Andersson skates during the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Silver medallist Switzerland's Selina Gasparin, gold medallist Belarus' Darya Domracheva and bronze medallist compatriot Nadezhda Skardino celebrate during the victory ceremony for the women's biathlon individual 15 km event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Silver medallist Switzerland's Selina Gasparin, gold medallist Belarus' Darya Domracheva and bronze medallist compatriot Nadezhda Skardino celebrate during the victory ceremony for the women's biathlon individual 15 km event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Koen Verweij of the Netherlands reacts to narrowly missing out on first place to be placed second in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Koen Verweij of the Netherlands reacts to narrowly missing out on first place to be placed second in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Russia's Dimitry Vassiliev lands his trial jump during the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Russia's Dimitry Vassiliev lands his trial jump during the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

