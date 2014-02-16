Best of Sochi - Day 9

Second-placed Ireen Wust of the Netherlands (L), her compatriots winner Jorien ter Mors and third-placed Lotte van Beek celebrate on the podium during the flower ceremony for the women's 1,500 metres speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014. Mors won the women's 1,500 metres speed skating title in an Olympic record time on Sunday as the Dutch once again swept the medals at the Adler Arena. It was also a third speed skating medal sweep in Sochi for the Dutch after the men completed the feat in the 500 and 5,000m. REUTERS/Issei Kato