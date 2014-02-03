Best of Super Bowl XLVIII
Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Bronocs in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to team owner Paul Allen (R) after they defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning leaves the field after being defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A New Jersey State Trooper walks through the falling confetti after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Seattle Seahawks Richard Sherman walks on crutches after the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seattle Seahawks fans celebrate after their team defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gets gatorade dumped on him in celebration near the end of the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo...more
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Denver Broncos free safety Mike Adams during the fourth quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Denver Broncos fans react to a turnover as they watch their team's NFL Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, Colorado February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is stripped of the ball during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is carried off the field by training staff and teammate Walter Thurmond after an injury during the fourth quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray...more
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos with teammates Zach Miller (L), Derrick Coleman, and Paul McQuistan (R) in the third quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVII in East Rutherford,...more
Seattle Seahawks Jermaine Kearse scores a touchdown in front of Denver Broncos Danny Trevathan (L) during the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Denver Broncos fan Monica Ames of Highlands Ranch, Colorado reacts to a Seattle Seahawks touchdown while watching the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, Colorado February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson breaks a tackle by Denver Broncos middle linebacker Paris Lenon during the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning walks off the field after a set of downs against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Seattle Seahawks Percy Harvin scores a touchdown on a kick off return against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Denver Broncos fans react during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Seattle Seahawks fan reacts to the camera while watching Super Bowl XLVIII at the Hawk's Nest bar in Seattle, Washington February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Performers carry large cards atop their heads onto the field during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bruno Mars performs with The Red Hot Chili Peppers during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith runs an interception against the Denver Broncos for a touchdown during the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Seattle Seahawks fan cheers after they scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch (C) scores a touchdown between Denver Broncos Wesley Woodyard (L) and Mike Adams (R) in the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton more
Seattle Seahawks' Kam Chancellor (C) celebrates an interception against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Denver Broncos Nate Irving breaks up a pass to Seattle Seahawks Jermaine Kearse in the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws a pass next to Denver Broncos Malik Jackson in the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seattle Seahawks Michael Robinson breaks free of Denver Broncos Paris Lenon in the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Denver Broncos Knowshon Moreno is tackled by Seattle Seahawks Chris Clemons in the first quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fireworks go off at the end of the national anthem before the Denver Broncos play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Soprano Renee Fleming sings the U.S. National Anthem prior to the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Queen Latifah performs "America the Beautiful" prior to the start of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Denver Broncos fans sit in the upper deck before the start of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath points to his championship ring before the Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
