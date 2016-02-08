Edition:
Best of Super Bowl 50

Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos President and General Manager John Elway holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton greet eachother on the field after the Broncos defeated the Panthers. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Game MVP Von Miller holds the Lombardi Trophy as Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning smiles behind him. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' Von Miller holds a cooler over his head after dousing Broncos' head coach Gary Kubiak. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning and Broncos' head coach Gary Kubiak walk onto the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' C.J. Anderson scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' T.J. Ward celebrates recovering a fumble by Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart leaps over the goal line to score a touchdown. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton walks off the field after throwing an incomplete pass during the third quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' T.J. Ward recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' Malik Jackson recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' Von Miller celebrates after forcing a fumble. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart leaps over the goal line to score a touchdown. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' Von Miller strips the ball away from Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton on a sack leading to a Denver recovery in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton loses the ball after being sacked by Denver Broncos' Von Miller. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' Von Miller celebrates with his teammates after forcing a fumble. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning has the ball knocked away from him by Carolina Panthers' Kony Ealy in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during the half-time show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, during the half-time show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform during half-time show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' DeMarcus Ware tackles Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning talks to his players in the huddle during the second quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning flips the ball forward as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers' defenders. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass in the third quarter. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart dives for a touchdown during the second quarter as Denver Broncos' Chris Harris Jr. looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning hands off to C.J. Anderson during the first quarter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton loses the ball after being sacked by Denver Broncos' Von Miller as Panthers' Mike Remmers tries to block as the play lead to a recovered fumble in the end zone for a touchdown by Denver in the first quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Carolina Panthers' Ted Ginn Jr. is tackled by Denver Broncos' Kayvon Webster on a punt return during the first quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton throws a pass in the first quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman and Roman Harper chase Denver Broncos' Owen Daniels after a reception in the first quarter. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning drops back to pass during the first quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Lady Gaga waves after singing the National Anthem. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team perform a flight over Levi Stadium before the start. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Pictures