Best of the Asian Games
China's Tu Xiao competes in the men's trampoline event during the gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 26, 2014. Picture taken using in-camera multiple exposures. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
China's Shang Chunsong prepares to compete in the uneven bars event of the women's individual all-around final artistic gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more
Tajikistan's Asror Vohidov (blue) stands over Jordan's Mohammad Alwadi after he fell during their men's bantam weight preliminary boxing bout at Seonhak Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
South Korea's Hong Seung-hyun (L) strikes the ball against Japan's Toshitaka Naito during their men's team sepaktakraw game at the Bucheon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui perform in the women's duet technical routine synchronised swimming competition at Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A combination picture shows competitors straining to lift the bar during the women's clean and jerk category at the 17th Asian Games weightlifting contest in Incheon. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A combination picture shows competitors straining to lift the bar during the men's weightlifting competition at the 17th Asian Games weightlifting contest in Incheon. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Thailand's Pornchai Kaokaew (L) strikes the ball over Malaysia's Mohamad Fadzli Bin Muhammad Roslan during their men's team sepak takraw game semi-final at the Bucheon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014....more
China's Zhou Lulu sets a new world record in the women's over 75kg clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. Zhou set a new world record lifting a weight of...more
South Korea's Shin Alam (L) competes against China's Xu Anqi during their women's epee team fencing competition final at Goyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kazakstan's Zhazira Zhapparkul kisses the weights after lifting 145kg on her third attempt in the women's clean and jerk 75kg weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Garden Venue during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 25, 2014....more
Gold medallists of China perform Synchronised Swimming Free Combination routine at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Kuwait's Abdullah Almezayen and his coach Mohamed Zahran bow in celebration after winning their men's single squash match final against India's Ghosal Saurav at the Yeorumul Squash Courts during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014....more
Three members of the bronze medal winning Kazakhstan team perform during their Synchronised Swimming Free Combination routine at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Taiwan's Lin Tseng Nung competes in the vault event of the women's team final gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 22, 2014. Picture taken using in-camera multiple exposures....more
South Korea's team take a "selfie" with their gold medals after defeating Kazakhstan's team in their men's team gold medal judo contest at Dowon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Chinese gymnast practices on a balance beam during a practice session for the artistic gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan's Mami Umeki competes with Mongolia's Munkhtuya Battulga (blue) during their women's -78 kg bronze medal judo contest at the Dowon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
North Korea's Kim Unguk celebrates after breaking his own world record for the men's snatch 62kg weightlifting competition after lifting 154kg on his third attempt at the Moonlight Garden Venue during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 21,...more
Malaysia's Nicol David (R) competes against her compatriot Low Wee Wern in their women's single squash match final at the Yeorumul Squash Courts during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Judoists work out before their judo match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 20, 2014. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Yuya Yoshida reacts during his men's team bronze medal judo contest against Mongolia's Tsogtgerel Khutag (blue) at Dowon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A referee picks up the mouth guard of Uzbekistan's Murodjon Akhmadaliev during his Men's Bantam Weight preliminary boxing bout against China's Zhang Jiawei at Seonhak Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tim...more
Bhutan's Sigyel Phub (C) reacts after Pakistan's Nadir fell during their Men's Bantam Weight preliminary boxing bout at Seonhak Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Taiwan's Lin Tzu Chi reacts after setting a new world record of 145kg in the women's 63kg clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Macau team performs during their Synchronised Swimming Free Combination routine at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Japan's Masayuki Ishizuka strikes the ball against South Korea during their men's team sepaktakraw game at the Bucheon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
North Korea's Kim Jong Sun competes with Kazakhstan's Dinara Kudarova in their women's team bronze medal judo contest at Dowon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Thailand's Gulnoi Rattikan fails a 98kg lift as she competes in the women's 58kg snatch weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
South Korea's Son Wanho is thrown in the air as South Korea's team celebrate winning their men's team gold medal badminton matches against China at the Gyeyang Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
South Korea's Lee Dongkeun reacts to losing a point to China's Lin Dan during the men's team gold medal badminton match at the Gyeyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Japan's infielder Issei Endo breaks his bat as he hits a single against China in the sixth inning at the men's preliminary round baseball game at the Mokdong Baseball Stadium in Seoul, during the 17th Asian Games hosted in Incheon, September 22,...more
Silver medallists of Japan perform in the Teams Free Routine synchronised swimming final at Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
South Korean singer Psy performs during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
