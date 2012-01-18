Edition:
Best of the Australian Open

<p>David Nalbandian of Argentina argues over a net call with match supervisor Andreas Egli during his men's singles match against John Isner of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus stretches his neck as he prepares to serve against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland steadies himself on a line judge during his men's singles match against Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus hits a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Casey Dellacqua of Australia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria (L) returns Nicolas Almagro of Spain his racquet at the net after Almagro threw it to make a shot during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

<p>Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine serves to Tobias Kamke of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>John Isner of the U.S. drops his racquet as he celebrates defeating David Nalbandian of Argentina in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

<p>Paula Ormaechea of Argentina reacts during her women's singles match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

<p>David Nalbandian of Argentina serves to John Isner of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Spectators watch a match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Tommy Haas of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Alberta Brianti of Italy reacts during her women's singles match against Nina Bratchikova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Tommy Haas of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Jelena Jankovic of Serbia serves to Chang Kai-chen of Taiwan during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Peng Shuai of China hits a return to Iveta Benesova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

<p>Lleyton Hewitt of Australia celebrates after defeating Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany at their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Andy Roddick of the U.S. hits a return to Robin Haase of the Netherlands during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

<p>Gael Monfils of France signs autographs after defeating Marinko Matosevic of Australia in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Fans watch a match during the second day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Marina Erakovic of New Zealand celebrates defeating Irena Pavlovic of France during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Andreas Beck of Germany hits a return to Eric Prodon of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Alexandre Kudryavtsev of Russia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Members of the crowd reach for Roger Federer of Switzerland's headband after his men's singles match against Alexandre Kudryavtsev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Jarkko Nieminen of Finland walks off after retiring from his men's singles match against David Nalbandian of Argentina at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>Sania Mirza of India hits a return to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Alex Kuznetsov of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

<p>Fans sing as Sofia Arvidsson of Sweden gets ready to play after a break between games in her women's singles match against Olivia Rogowska of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Sofia Arvidsson of Sweden hits a return to Olivia Rogowska of Australia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Laura Robson of Britain reacts during her women's singles match against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Alexandre Kudryavtsev of Russia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain changes his top after defeating Alex Kuznetsov of the U.S. in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

<p>Fans with the Union Flag painted on their faces watch on court eleven which hosted three British hopefuls on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>John Isner of the U.S. serves to Benjamin Mitchell of Australia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland signs autographs after his men's singles match against Benoit Paire of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

<p>Kim Clijsters of Belgium hits a return to Maria Joao Koehler of Portugal during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to hit a return to Alex Kuznetsov of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

<p>Fans of Mardy Fish of the U.S. watch courtside during his men's singles match against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Adrian Mannarino of France hits a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

<p>Ayumi Morita of Japan serves to Petra Cetkovska of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

