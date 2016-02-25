Best of the BRIT Awards
Adele reacts as she accepts the global success award. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rihanna and Drake perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Justin Bieber performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Lorde performs a David Bowie tribute. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Adele performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
British singer-songwriter and guitarist James Bay accepts the award for best British male solo artist. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Little Mix perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Justin Bieber accepts the award for best international male artist. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jess Glynne performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A dancer performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
James Bay performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Adele performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Gary Oldman and Annie Lennox make a tribute to David Bowie. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Little Mix perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kevin Parker of band Tame Impala speaks as they receive their Best International Group award. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
British astronaut Tim Peake is seen on a screen speaking in a prerecorded piece. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Coldplay receive their Best British Group award. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rihanna arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer Emma Bunton and her husband singer Jade Jones arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer and songwriter Adele arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singer Geri Halliwell arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Australian singer Kylie Minogue arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
U.S. singer Lana del Rey arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British fashion model and television presenter Alexa Chung arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British musician Mark Ronson and his wife, French singer and actress Josephine de La Baume, arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Fashion designer Pam Hogg (R) arrives with an unidentified guest. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer Fleur East arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singer Tallia Storm arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singer Alesha Dixon arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singer Simon Le Bon and his wife Yasmin arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Designers Dean Caten (L) and Dan Caten and Swedish actress Noomi Rapace arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Members of British band Little Mix arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer Florence Welch arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer and songwriter Jess Glynne arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
