Best of the Emmys
Uzo Aduba accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her role in Netflix's "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Peter Dinklage poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in HBO's "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jon Hamm accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for AMC's "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Producers, writers and crew, including Jon Stewart, hold their awards for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series and Outstanding Variety Talk Series for Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart" backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viola Davis accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in ABC's "How To Get Away With Murder". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast members of HBO's "Veep" from left, Sam Richardson, Reid Scott, Kevin Dunn, Timothy Simons, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale and Anna Chlumsky, pose backstage after the show won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viola Davis kisses presenter Andrien Brody as she accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in ABC's "How To Get Away With Murder". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actresses Amy Poehler and Amy Schumer present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peter Dinklage accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for his role in HBO's "Game of Thrones" from presenter Viola Davis. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jon Hamm climbs onstage to accept the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for AMC's "Mad Men" as presenter Tina Fey laughs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenters Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross take the stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage as she holds the awards for Outstanding Comedy Series and for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep". REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast and crew of HBO's "The Game of Thrones" congratulate each other on the win for Outstanding Drama Series. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Producer Armando Iannucci accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for HBO's "Veep" as presenter Mel Brooks stands behind him. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Bradley Whitford kneels as he passes the award for Best Directing in a Comedy Series to Jill Soloway for Amazon Studios' "Transparent". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover, pose backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Richard Jenkins accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie for his role in HBO's Olive Kitteridge" from presenter Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Peter Dinklage and the cast of HBO's "Game of Thrones" pose backstage with their Outstanding Drama Series award during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Producers, cast and crew of HBO's "Olive Kitteridge" including producer Gary Goetzman (2nd L), writer Jane Anderson (3rd L), director Lisa Cholodenko (3rd R), actress Frances McDormand (2nd R) and actor Richard Jenkins (R), hold their awards for...more
Actress Frances McDormand poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actress Limited Series or Movie for her role in HBO's "Olive Kitteridge". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jane Anderson accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or A Dramatic Special for HBO" Olive Kitteridge". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Benioff kisses his wife, actress Amanda Peet, as he takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series for HBO's "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Viola Davis accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in ABC's "How To Get Away With Murder". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Terrence Howard kisses Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jill Soloway holds her award for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series for Amazon Instant Video's "Transparant" backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jon Stewart accepts the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Comedian Amy Schumer accepts the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for the Comedy Central series "Inside Amy Schumer". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
George R. R. Martin holds the award for Outstanding Drama Series for HBO's "Game Of Thrones". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Producers and crew of NBC's "The Voice," including executive producer Mark Burnett and host Carson Daly hold their awards for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Regina King accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role on the ABC series "American Crime". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Talk show host James Corden takes a selfie with the accountants from Ernst & Young. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Host Andy Samberg and guest Seth Meyer, both Saturday Night Live alumni, show off the "World's Best Boss" award in honor of SNL's (Saturday Night Live) producer Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Tracy Morgan presents the Outstanding Drama Series award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Benioff (L) and D.B. Weiss accept the award for Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series for HBO's "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Allison Janney wipes her face as she accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in "Mom". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Show host Andy Samberg and guest Jane Lynch, as the "Shaming Nun" from "Game of Thrones" perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
