Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Jun 7, 2015 | 7:05pm BST

Best of the French Open

Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy and her dog named Chip in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Corinne Dubreuil/FFT/Pool

Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy and her dog named Chip in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy and her dog named Chip in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Corinne Dubreuil/FFT/Pool
Close
1 / 22
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the trophy during the ceremony after winning the men's final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the trophy during the ceremony after winning the men's final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the trophy during the ceremony after winning the men's final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
2 / 22
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 22
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
4 / 22
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the trophy during the ceremony after defeating Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the trophy during the ceremony after defeating Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris,...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the trophy during the ceremony after defeating Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
5 / 22
Andy Murray of Britain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Andy Murray of Britain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Andy Murray of Britain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
6 / 22
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's semi-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's semi-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's semi-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 22
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 22
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 22
Rafael Nadal of Spain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Rafael Nadal of Spain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Rafael Nadal of Spain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
10 / 22
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
11 / 22
Alize Cornet of France argues with the referee during the women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Alize Cornet of France argues with the referee during the women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Alize Cornet of France argues with the referee during the women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 22
Workers sweep water off a tarp as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Workers sweep water off a tarp as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Workers sweep water off a tarp as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
13 / 22
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
14 / 22
Alize Cornet of France celebrates after beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Alize Cornet of France celebrates after beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Alize Cornet of France celebrates after beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
15 / 22
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia celebrates after beating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia celebrates after beating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia celebrates after beating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
16 / 22
Petra Martic of Croatia plays a shot to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Petra Martic of Croatia plays a shot to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Petra Martic of Croatia plays a shot to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 22
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
18 / 22
Pablo Andujar of Spain plays a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Pablo Andujar of Spain plays a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Pablo Andujar of Spain plays a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 22
The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
20 / 22
Novak Djokovic of Serbia prepares to serve to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Novak Djokovic of Serbia prepares to serve to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia prepares to serve to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
21 / 22
Spectators protect themselves from the rain with an umbrella as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Spectators protect themselves from the rain with an umbrella as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris,...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Spectators protect themselves from the rain with an umbrella as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
American Pharoah wins Triple Crown

American Pharoah wins Triple Crown

Next Slideshows

American Pharoah wins Triple Crown

American Pharoah wins Triple Crown

American Pharoah wins the Belmont Stakes to become the first Triple Crown winner since 1978.

07 Jun 2015
Champions Barcelona

Champions Barcelona

Barcelona were crowned kings of Europe for the fifth time after beating Juventus 3-1 in a pulsating Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium.

07 Jun 2015
FIFA under fire

FIFA under fire

A corruption scandal engulfs the beautiful game's governing body.

29 May 2015
Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon

Tens of thousands of runners brave cold rain for the 119th running of the Boston Marathon.

21 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

Man arrested at Whitehall

Man arrested at Whitehall

Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures