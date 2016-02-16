Best of the Grammy Awards
Kendrick Lamar performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift accepts the award for Album of the Year for "1989". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga is tied with a rope as she performs a medley of songs as a tribute to the late David Bowie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Meghan Trainor accepts the Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber performs "Where are U Now" with Skrillex (R). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Recording Academy Person of the Year Lionel Richie performs "All Night Long" with John Legend (L) and Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd performs "I Can't Feel My Face". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sam Hunt and Carrie Underwood perform "Take Your Time". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kendrick Lamar (L) takes the stage to accept the award for Best Rap Album for "To Pimp A Butterfly" from presenters Ice Cube and O'Shea Jackson Jr. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jackson Browne and The Eagles perform a tribute to Glenn Frey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Johnny Depp, Duff McKagan, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of the band Hollywood Vampires perform "As Bad As I Am". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adele performs "All I Ask". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Audra Day performs "Rise Up". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tori Kelly and James Bey perform "Hollow". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brittany Howard and Alabama Shakes perform "I Don't Wanna Fight No More". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Stapleton, Bonnie Raitt and Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to B.B. King. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift reacts after hearing Ed Sheeran won Song of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tyrese performs "Brick House" as John Legend (L) and Demi Lovato sing along during a medley honoring Recording Academy Person of the Year Lionel Richie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce presents the Best Record of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Big Town performs "Girl Crush". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "Out of the Woods". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd poses backstage with his awards for Best R&B Performance for "Earned It" and Best Urban Contemporary Album for "Beauty Behind the Madness". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Stevie Wonder (3rd from R) and Pentatonix perform "That's the Way of the World" as a tribute to Earth Wind and Fire singer Maurice White, who died in 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Bruno Mars accepts the Best Record of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pitbull performs "El Taxi" with actress Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kendrick Lamar performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift poses backstage with her awards for Best Music Video for "Bad Blood", Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "1989". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kendrick Lamar performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jackson Browne and The Eagles bow after performing a tribute to Glenn Frey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga performs a medley of David Bowie songs as a tribute to the late singer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Grammy Awards red carpet
Fashion and style from the Grammy Awards arrivals.
DVF at NYFW
Diane von Furstenberg's Fall/Winter 2016 collection at New York Fashion Week.
BAFTA red carpet
Red carpet style at the BAFTA Awards in London.
Seeing red at NYFW
Celebrities and models display designs for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection.
MORE IN PICTURES
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.