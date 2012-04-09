Edition:
Mon Apr 9, 2012

Best of the Masters

<p>Bubba Watson wears his green jacket after winning the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Bubba Watson receives his green jacket from 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa after winning the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Bubba Watson hugs his caddie Ted Scott as his mother Mollie looks on with Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa after Watson won a playoff to win the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa reacts to missing a birdie putt on the 10th green during a playoff in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>Bubba Watson hits his approach shot to the 10th green during a playoff in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. (2nd R) walks to the 15th green with Mark O'Meara (2nd L) and Sean O'Hair (R) during a practice round for the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Members of the grounds crew clean debris off the course at the Augusta National Golf Club following an overnight storm as they prepare for the day's practice round at the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A member of the grounds crew cleans debris off the 16th hole at the Augusta National Golf Club following an overnight storm as they prepare for the day's practice round at the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain smokes a cigar as he walks to the second hole during a practice round for the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa stands on the 10th green waiting to putt during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A group of spectators watch from behind the first tee during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts after hitting from a fairway bunker on the first hole during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Tiger Woods walks to his ball on the second green during a practice round for the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>Matt Kuchar of the U.S. reacts to missing a birdie putt on the 11th hole during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Patron Mario Medorri watches from around the second green during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Padraig Harrington of Ireland (L) walks up the first fairway with Steve Stricker (R) and Stewart Cink (rear), both of of the U.S., during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Tiger Woods looks up before hitting his second shot on the 13th fairway from the edge of Rae's Creek during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Phil Mickelson looks for his ball in the bamboo trees on the fourth hole during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Phil Mickelson hits his shot righthanded out of the bamboo trees on the fourth hole during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Spectators sit next to the eighth fairway with the seventh hole in the background during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>Sergio Garcia of Spain tosses his club after hitting from a fairway bunker on the first hole during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Tiger Woods is given a free drop to avoid a hazard on the second hole during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Tiger Woods hits his approach shot to the first green during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Ryo Ishikawa of Japan hits his approach shot to the first green during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain (L) walks to the 15th green with caddie Pascual Jimenez during second round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Peter Hanson of Sweden jumps across Rae's Creek after looking at the pin placement on the 13th green during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Bubba Watson sinks a birdie putt on the 16th green during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Tiger Woods hits his approach shot to the first green during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>Paul Lawrie of Scotland hits his approach shot to the first green during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Tiger Woods waits on the 13th green after sinking a par putt during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa (C) walks to the 16th green during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Jonathon Byrd of the U.S. hits from a sand trap on the 18th green during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Ryo Ishikawa of Japan hits from a sand trap to the 12th green as Fred Couples watches during second round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Tiger Woods checks his line to the green before hitting his approach shot to the second hole during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Tiger Woods hits his approach shot to the ninth green from the first fairway after an errant tee shot during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Phil Mickelson reacts to his approach shot to the 11th green during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Henrik Stenson of Sweden hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Peter Hanson of Sweden takes his putter from his caddie Mark Sherwood as he walks to the 13th green during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Lee Westwood of England jumps across Rae's Creek after chipping to the 13th green during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Members of the grounds crew clean debris off the second fairway at the Augusta National Golf Club following an overnight storm as they prepare for the day's practice round at the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Matt Kuchar of the U.S. celebrates sinking a birdie putt on the 13th green during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Phil Mickelson of the U.S. celebrates sinking an eagle putt on the 13th green during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa shakes hands with Bubba Watson of the U.S. after they finished their round tied during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Louis Oosthuzien of South Africa watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Henrik Stenson of Sweden crosses the Nelson Bridge with caddie Oliver O'Reilly on the 13th hole during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the first hole during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Phil Mickelson hits his approach shot to the ninth green during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the third hole during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Lee Westwood of England hits his tee shot on the first hole during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa hits from a sand trap on the 10th green during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>Henrik Stenson of Sweden checks his line to the green after hitting an errant tee shot on the 18th hole during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012</p>

<p>Tiger Woods waits to hit his tee shot on the 12th hole during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Jason Day of Australia hits from a sand trap on the first fairway during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Phil Mickelson walks with caddie Jim Mackay to the 15th green during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

