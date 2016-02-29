Best of the Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio holds the Oscar for Best Actor for the movie "The Revenant". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brie Larson reacts as she takes the stage to accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Room" from presenter Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mexico's Alejandro Inarritu wins the Oscar for Best Director for the movie "The Revanant". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comedian Chris Rock hosts the 88th Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Producer Michael Sugar accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for his film "Spotlight". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Britain's Mark Rylance blows a kiss after receiving the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the movie "Bridge of Spies". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alicia Vikander receives the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Michael Keaton (R) enjoys Girl Scout cookies as host Chris Rock closes the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga runs offstage after singing her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sam Smith (R) and Jimmy Napes walk to the stage after winning the Oscar for Best Song for the movie "Writing's on the Wall". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer and actor David Bowie is shown on screen as singer Dave Grohl performs during the In Memoriam segment. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mark A. Mangini (L) and David White accept the award for Best Sound Editing for "Mad Max: Fury Road. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BB-8, R2-D2 and C-3PO (L-R) perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pakistani journalist and filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, winner of Best Documentary Short Subject Film for "A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness", poses. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Weeknd performs the nominated Best Original Song "Earned It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of the film "Spotlight" react after they won the Oscar for Best Picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet (L) talk after the end of the award ceremony. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Chris Rock reveals that $65,243.00 was raised when Girls Scouts sold cookies to the Oscars audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vice President Joe Biden introduces singer Lady Gaga after making a plea to prevent sexual abuse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tina Fey and Steve Carell (R) present the Oscar for Best Production Design. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alicia Vikander, winner for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl", celebrates backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elka Wardega (C) accepts the award for Best Makeup and Hair dressing for "Mad Max: Fury Road " with co-winners Lesley Vanderwalt (L) and Damian Martin. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mark Rylance (R) embraces director Steven Spielberg after Rylance received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the movie "Bridge of Spies". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Matt Damon, nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Martian," and his wife Luciana Barroso (L) pose with presenter Whoopi Goldberg (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Revenant", wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenter Kerry Washington reacts as she sees actress Jennifer Garner (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nominee Brie Larson (L) is greeted by actress Kate Winslet (R) and fellow nominee Cate Blanchett as they find their seats. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Common greets Pharrell Williams (L) and his wife Helen Lasichan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Jacob Tremblay (2nd L) and Abraham Attah (R) are seen with Best Live Action Short Film Oscar winners Benjamin Cleary (2nd R) and Shan Christopher Ogilvie (C) backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
David White reacts after winning Best Sound Editing for "Mad Max Fury Road", backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenter Charlize Theron arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alicia Vikander, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in "Danish Girl," wears a yellow Louis Vuitton gown. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Lady Gaga arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kate Winslet, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Steve Jobs," and Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Revenant," arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
