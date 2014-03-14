Edition:
Best of the Paralympics

<p>Russia's Svetlana Konovalova celebrates her gold medal during the women's sitting 15 km biathlon at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Japan's Keiichi Sato skis during the men's 15 km biathlon standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Belarus' Lidziya Hrafeyeva shoots during the women's 12.5 km biathlon sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Australia's Toby Kane skis during the men's standing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Russia's Aleksandr Akhmadulin crashes during the Men's Visually Standing Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Norway's Morten Vaernes fights for the puck with Russia's Evgeny Petrov during the semi-final sledge hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympic Games March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Armenia's Mher Avanesyan skis during the Men's Standing Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Canada's goaltender Corbin Watson makes a save during the semi-final sledge hockey game against Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympic Games March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Slovakia's Radomir Dudas (L) is led by his guide Michal Cerven during the Men's Visually Impaired Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Joshua Pauls of the U.S. fights for the puck with Russia's Konstantin Shikhov (C) and Ilia Volkov during their ice sledge hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Norway's Birgit Skarstein skis during the women's 1 km sprint cross-country sitting event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Germany's Anna-Lena Forster celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Women's Sitting Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Germany's Anna-Lena Forster skis in the first run of the women's sitting slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Russia's Alexander Vetrov skis in the Slalom leg of the Men's Standing Super Combined event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Sweden's Niklas Ingvarsson fights for the puck with Norway's Morten Vaernes (L) during the ice sledge hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Russia's Roman Petushkov celebrates his gold medal during the men's 1 km sprint cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Austria's Reinhold Sampl skis during the Men's Sitting Skiing Downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Canada's Brittany Hudak skis during the women's 15 km cross-country standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>France's Marie Bochet celebrates next to second-placed Solene Jambaque (L) of France and third-placed Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. after she won the women's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

France's Marie Bochet celebrates next to second-placed Solene Jambaque (L) of France and third-placed Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. after she won the women's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Andrew Soule of the U.S skis during the men's 15 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. brakes after crossing the finish line during the women's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Poland's Kamil Rosiek skis during the men's 15 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Ukraine's Lyudmyla Pavlenko reacts to winning the gold medal during the women's 12 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Norway's Birgit Skarstein reacts in the finish area during the women's 12 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Canada's Matt Hallat skis during the men's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Spain's Yon Santacana Maiztegui reacts to winning the gold medal during the men's alpine downhill for the visually impaired at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Japan's Hiraku Misawa skis during the Men's Standing Skiing Downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Italy's Christian Lanthaler reacts in the finish area during the men's downhill standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Tyler Walker of the U.S. crashes as he takes a jump during the men's sitting skiing downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Switzerland's Thomas Hugo crashes after the finish line during the men's alpine downhill for the visually impaired at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

