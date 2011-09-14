Edition:
United Kingdom

Best of the Toronto Film Fest

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Ryan Gosling arrives outside the gala premier of the movie Drive to a sea of fans, at the Ryerson Theatre, at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Ryan Gosling arrives outside the gala premier of the movie Drive to a sea of fans, at the Ryerson Theatre, at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
1 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill of the film "Moneyball" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill of the film "Moneyball" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
2 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Gerard Butler gestures with fans on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Gerard Butler gestures with fans on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
3 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Madonna arrives on the red carpet for the film "W.E." during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Madonna arrives on the red carpet for the film "W.E." during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
4 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Scott Speedman arrives at a promotional event for the film "The Moth Diaries" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Scott Speedman arrives at a promotional event for the film "The Moth Diaries" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
5 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Members of the band Pearl Jam (L-R), Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Matt Cameron, Eddie Vedder, and Jeff Ament of the film "Pearl Jam Twenty" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Members of the band Pearl Jam (L-R), Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Matt Cameron, Eddie Vedder, and Jeff Ament of the film "Pearl Jam Twenty" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
6 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Michelle Monaghan arrives on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Michelle Monaghan arrives on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
7 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Woody Harrelson and Robin Wright pose during the press conference for the film "Rampart" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Woody Harrelson and Robin Wright pose during the press conference for the film "Rampart" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
8 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Actress Keira Knightley of the film "A Dangerous Method" poses for a portrait during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Actress Keira Knightley of the film "A Dangerous Method" poses for a portrait during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
9 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Elisabeth Shue takes a picture as she arrives at the red carpet for the film "From the Sky Down" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Elisabeth Shue takes a picture as she arrives at the red carpet for the film "From the Sky Down" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
10 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Chace Crawford poses for photos with fans at the gala presentation for the film "Peace, Love & Misunderstanding" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Chace Crawford poses for photos with fans at the gala presentation for the film "Peace, Love & Misunderstanding" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
11 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Gina Gershon and Juno Temple arrive for the premiere of the film "Killer Joe" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Gina Gershon and Juno Temple arrive for the premiere of the film "Killer Joe" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
12 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Angelina Jolie sits inside a vehicle at the gala presentation for the film 'Moneyball' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Angelina Jolie sits inside a vehicle at the gala presentation for the film 'Moneyball' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
13 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

George Clooney signs autographs for fans at the gala presentation for his film "The Ides Of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

George Clooney signs autographs for fans at the gala presentation for his film "The Ides Of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
14 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Brad Pitt reacts during the news conference for the film "Moneyball" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Brad Pitt reacts during the news conference for the film "Moneyball" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
15 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Jessica Chastain attends the news conference for the film "Coriolanus" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Jessica Chastain attends the news conference for the film "Coriolanus" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
16 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Megan Fox arrives on the red carpet for the film "Friends With Kids" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Megan Fox arrives on the red carpet for the film "Friends With Kids" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
17 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Photographers are asked to leave the news conference for Madonna's movie "W.E." at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Photographers are asked to leave the news conference for Madonna's movie "W.E." at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
18 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Director Francis Ford Coppola arrives on the red carpet for "Twixt" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Director Francis Ford Coppola arrives on the red carpet for "Twixt" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
19 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Ashley Greene waves at the gala presentation for the film "Butter" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Ashley Greene waves at the gala presentation for the film "Butter" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
20 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Sarah Silverman waves to fans at the gala presentation for the film '"Take This Waltz" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Sarah Silverman waves to fans at the gala presentation for the film '"Take This Waltz" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
21 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie pose at the gala presentation for the film 'Moneyball' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie pose at the gala presentation for the film 'Moneyball' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
22 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Felicity Jones arrives on the red carpet for the film "Like Crazy" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Felicity Jones arrives on the red carpet for the film "Like Crazy" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
23 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Alexander Skarsgard stops to greet fans at the gala premier of the movie "Melancholia" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Alexander Skarsgard stops to greet fans at the gala premier of the movie "Melancholia" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
24 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Gerard Butler takes a photo with fans at the gala presentation for the film ' Machine Gun Preacher ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Gerard Butler takes a photo with fans at the gala presentation for the film ' Machine Gun Preacher ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
25 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Actress Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke pose at the gala presentation for the film "Albert Nobbs" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Actress Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke pose at the gala presentation for the film "Albert Nobbs" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
26 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

U2's Bono and The Edge pose with director Davis Guggenheim at the gala presentation for the documentary film "From The Sky Down" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

U2's Bono and The Edge pose with director Davis Guggenheim at the gala presentation for the documentary film "From The Sky Down" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
27 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Jon Hamm and actress Jennifer Westfeldt arrive on the red carpet for the film "Friends With Kids" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Jon Hamm and actress Jennifer Westfeldt arrive on the red carpet for the film "Friends With Kids" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
28 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Ben Foster arrives with an unidentified guest on the red carpet for the film "Rampart" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Ben Foster arrives with an unidentified guest on the red carpet for the film "Rampart" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
29 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Actor Kirsten Dunst arrives at the gala premier of the movie Melancholia outside the Ryerson Theatre, at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Actor Kirsten Dunst arrives at the gala premier of the movie Melancholia outside the Ryerson Theatre, at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
30 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

(From L to R) Cast members Amara Miller, Nick Krause, George Clooney, Shailene Woodley and director Alexandrer Payne pose with their backs to the cameras at the news conference for the film "The Descendants" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

(From L to R) Cast members Amara Miller, Nick Krause, George Clooney, Shailene Woodley and director Alexandrer Payne pose with their backs to the cameras at the news conference for the film "The Descendants" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
31 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Jeong Jae-yeong greets fans at the premiere of the movie "Countdown" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Jeong Jae-yeong greets fans at the premiere of the movie "Countdown" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
32 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Stacy Keibler poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Ides Of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Stacy Keibler poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Ides Of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
33 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Analeigh Tipton arrives for the premiere of the movie "Damsels in Distress" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Analeigh Tipton arrives for the premiere of the movie "Damsels in Distress" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
34 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Keira Knightley and Viggo Mortensen pose at the gala presentation for the film 'A Dangerous Method ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Keira Knightley and Viggo Mortensen pose at the gala presentation for the film 'A Dangerous Method ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
35 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

George Clooney hugs actress Shailene Woodley at the news conference for the film "The Descendants" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

George Clooney hugs actress Shailene Woodley at the news conference for the film "The Descendants" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
36 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen react during the news conference for the film "Take This Waltz" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen react during the news conference for the film "Take This Waltz" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
37 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Nicolas Cage attends the news conference for the film "Trespass" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Nicolas Cage attends the news conference for the film "Trespass" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
38 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Actress Emily Blunt poses for a photo with Guillermo, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police character from the television show "Jimmy Kimmel Live", at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Actress Emily Blunt poses for a photo with Guillermo, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police character from the television show "Jimmy Kimmel Live", at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
39 / 40
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Brad Pitt of the film "Moneyball" poses during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Brad Pitt of the film "Moneyball" poses during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
40 / 40

Best of the Toronto Film Fest

Best of the Toronto Film Fest Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The making of Anderson Cooper

The making of Anderson Cooper
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

All Collections

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

5:10pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

5:00pm GMT

Venezuela's signs of crisis

All Collections

Venezuela's signs of crisis

4:45pm GMT

Russian forces in Aleppo

All Collections

Russian forces in Aleppo

3:20pm GMT

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

2:05pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

2:00pm GMT

Going red at NYFW

All Collections

Going red at NYFW

1:45pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

2:35am GMT

View More Slideshows »