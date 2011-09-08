" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Best of the Venice Film Fest

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director Cristina Comencini and cast member Claudia Pandolfi arrive on the red carpet for a screening of Comencini's film "Quando La Notte" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director Cristina Comencini and cast member Claudia Pandolfi arrive on the red carpet for a screening of Comencini's film "Quando La Notte" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
1 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Valerie Tian arrives with her broken shoe during a photocall for film "The Moth Diaries" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Valerie Tian arrives with her broken shoe during a photocall for film "The Moth Diaries" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso pose for photographers on the "Contagion" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso pose for photographers on the "Contagion" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
3 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director Abel Ferrara (2nd L) arrives for a photocall with actors Shanyn Leigh (R) and Willem Dafoe (2nd R) for his film "4:44 Last Day on Earth" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director Abel Ferrara (2nd L) arrives for a photocall with actors Shanyn Leigh (R) and Willem Dafoe (2nd R) for his film "4:44 Last Day on Earth" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
4 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
5 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
6 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Vinicio Marchioni (R) arrives with a horse during a red carpet of his film "Cavalli" (Horses) by director Michele Rho at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Vinicio Marchioni (R) arrives with a horse during a red carpet of his film "Cavalli" (Horses) by director Michele Rho at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
7 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
8 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Gary Oldman gestures as he poses during a photocall for his film "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Gary Oldman gestures as he poses during a photocall for his film "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
9 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Salma Hayek arrives by speedboat to the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Salma Hayek arrives by speedboat to the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
10 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Keira Knightley walks in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Keira Knightley walks in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
11 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Selma Blair poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Dark Horse" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Selma Blair poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Dark Horse" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
12 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Vincent Cassel arrives by speedboat in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Vincent Cassel arrives by speedboat in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
13 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Rona Hartner poses during a photocall of her film "Poulet aux prunes" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Rona Hartner poses during a photocall of her film "Poulet aux prunes" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
14 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
15 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

An assistant helps to arrange the dress of actress Jessica Chastain of the U.S. as she arrives on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

An assistant helps to arrange the dress of actress Jessica Chastain of the U.S. as she arrives on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
16 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Monica Bellucci poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Un Ete Brulant" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Monica Bellucci poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Un Ete Brulant" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
17 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director and actor Al Pacino (R) and his girlfriend Lucila Sola pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director and actor Al Pacino (R) and his girlfriend Lucila Sola pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
18 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Jessica Chastain and Lucila Sola (R), girlfriend of actor Al Pacino, pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Jessica Chastain and Lucila Sola (R), girlfriend of actor Al Pacino, pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
19 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Filippo Pucillo (R) and actress Donatella Finocchiaro pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Terraferma" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Filippo Pucillo (R) and actress Donatella Finocchiaro pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Terraferma" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
20 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

U.S. singer Patti Smith performs on the red carpet during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

U.S. singer Patti Smith performs on the red carpet during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
21 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director and actor Al Pacino shakes hands with fans as he arrives for a news conference of his film "Wilde Salome" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director and actor Al Pacino shakes hands with fans as he arrives for a news conference of his film "Wilde Salome" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
22 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director and cast member James Franco (R) gestures as he poses with actor Val Lauren during a photocall for their film "Sal" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director and cast member James Franco (R) gestures as he poses with actor Val Lauren during a photocall for their film "Sal" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
23 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

U.S. pop star and director Madonna, poses for photographers as she arrives on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

U.S. pop star and director Madonna, poses for photographers as she arrives on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
24 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Viggo Mortensen poses with his funs during a red carpet for their film "A Dangerous Method" by director David Cronenberg at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor Viggo Mortensen poses with his funs during a red carpet for their film "A Dangerous Method" by director David Cronenberg at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
25 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director Chantal Akerman poses during a photocall of her film "La Folie Almayer" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director Chantal Akerman poses during a photocall of her film "La Folie Almayer" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
26 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Monica Bellucci poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Un Ete Brulant" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Monica Bellucci poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Un Ete Brulant" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
27 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor John C. Reilly kisses his wife Alison Dickey as they pose for photographers on the "Carnage" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor John C. Reilly kisses his wife Alison Dickey as they pose for photographers on the "Carnage" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
28 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actors Rashid Debbouze (L), Yassine Azzouz (C) and Kamel Laadaili joke during a photocall for the movie "La Desintegration" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actors Rashid Debbouze (L), Yassine Azzouz (C) and Kamel Laadaili joke during a photocall for the movie "La Desintegration" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
29 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

George Clooney (2nd L) arrives by speedboat in Venice August 30, 2011. Clooney's "The Ides of March", about the U.S. presidential race set in the near future, will be the opening film at the 2011 Venice film festival. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Thursday, September 08, 2011

George Clooney (2nd L) arrives by speedboat in Venice August 30, 2011. Clooney's "The Ides of March", about the U.S. presidential race set in the near future, will be the opening film at the 2011 Venice film festival. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
30 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Madonna poses with actresses Andrea Riseborough and Abbie Cornish on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Madonna poses with actresses Andrea Riseborough and Abbie Cornish on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
31 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

George Clooney signs autographs on the red carpet for "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

George Clooney signs autographs on the red carpet for "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
32 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Evan Rachel Wood poses during a photocall for the film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actress Evan Rachel Wood poses during a photocall for the film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
33 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Italian actress Vittoria Puccini poses for photographers in Venice August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Italian actress Vittoria Puccini poses for photographers in Venice August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
34 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director Wei Te-Sheng (R) poses with producer John Woo during a photocall for the movie "Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Director Wei Te-Sheng (R) poses with producer John Woo during a photocall for the movie "Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
35 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor John C. Reilly poses during a photocall for the movie "Carnage" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actor John C. Reilly poses during a photocall for the movie "Carnage" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
36 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Italian designer Valentino poses for photographers on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Italian designer Valentino poses for photographers on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
37 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Madonna, director of the movie "W.E" poses during a photocall at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Madonna, director of the movie "W.E" poses during a photocall at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
38 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actresses Landy Wen (L), Luo Mei-Ling (R), and Vivian Hsu pose during a photocall for the movie "Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actresses Landy Wen (L), Luo Mei-Ling (R), and Vivian Hsu pose during a photocall for the movie "Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
39 / 40
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actors Kate Winslet, John C. Reilly and Christoph Waltz pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Carnage" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Actors Kate Winslet, John C. Reilly and Christoph Waltz pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Carnage" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
40 / 40

Best of the Venice Film Fest

Best of the Venice Film Fest Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Deauville film festival

Deauville film festival
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

1:35am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:26am GMT

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

All Collections

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Educating America

All Collections

Educating America

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First lady Trump

All Collections

First lady Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Obama goes kitesurfing

All Collections

Obama goes kitesurfing

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

View More Slideshows »