Best of the Venice Film Fest
Director Cristina Comencini and cast member Claudia Pandolfi arrive on the red carpet for a screening of Comencini's film "Quando La Notte" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director Cristina Comencini and cast member Claudia Pandolfi arrive on the red carpet for a screening of Comencini's film "Quando La Notte" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Valerie Tian arrives with her broken shoe during a photocall for film "The Moth Diaries" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Valerie Tian arrives with her broken shoe during a photocall for film "The Moth Diaries" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso pose for photographers on the "Contagion" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso pose for photographers on the "Contagion" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Director Abel Ferrara (2nd L) arrives for a photocall with actors Shanyn Leigh (R) and Willem Dafoe (2nd R) for his film "4:44 Last Day on Earth" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director Abel Ferrara (2nd L) arrives for a photocall with actors Shanyn Leigh (R) and Willem Dafoe (2nd R) for his film "4:44 Last Day on Earth" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Vinicio Marchioni (R) arrives with a horse during a red carpet of his film "Cavalli" (Horses) by director Michele Rho at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Vinicio Marchioni (R) arrives with a horse during a red carpet of his film "Cavalli" (Horses) by director Michele Rho at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Gary Oldman gestures as he poses during a photocall for his film "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actor Gary Oldman gestures as he poses during a photocall for his film "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Salma Hayek arrives by speedboat to the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Actress Salma Hayek arrives by speedboat to the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Actress Keira Knightley walks in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Actress Keira Knightley walks in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Actress Selma Blair poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Dark Horse" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Selma Blair poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Dark Horse" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Vincent Cassel arrives by speedboat in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Actor Vincent Cassel arrives by speedboat in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Actress Rona Hartner poses during a photocall of her film "Poulet aux prunes" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Rona Hartner poses during a photocall of her film "Poulet aux prunes" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An assistant helps to arrange the dress of actress Jessica Chastain of the U.S. as she arrives on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An assistant helps to arrange the dress of actress Jessica Chastain of the U.S. as she arrives on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Monica Bellucci poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Un Ete Brulant" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Monica Bellucci poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Un Ete Brulant" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director and actor Al Pacino (R) and his girlfriend Lucila Sola pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Director and actor Al Pacino (R) and his girlfriend Lucila Sola pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Jessica Chastain and Lucila Sola (R), girlfriend of actor Al Pacino, pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Jessica Chastain and Lucila Sola (R), girlfriend of actor Al Pacino, pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Wilde Salome" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Filippo Pucillo (R) and actress Donatella Finocchiaro pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Terraferma" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Filippo Pucillo (R) and actress Donatella Finocchiaro pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Terraferma" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. singer Patti Smith performs on the red carpet during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
U.S. singer Patti Smith performs on the red carpet during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Director and actor Al Pacino shakes hands with fans as he arrives for a news conference of his film "Wilde Salome" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Director and actor Al Pacino shakes hands with fans as he arrives for a news conference of his film "Wilde Salome" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Director and cast member James Franco (R) gestures as he poses with actor Val Lauren during a photocall for their film "Sal" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director and cast member James Franco (R) gestures as he poses with actor Val Lauren during a photocall for their film "Sal" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. pop star and director Madonna, poses for photographers as she arrives on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
U.S. pop star and director Madonna, poses for photographers as she arrives on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actor Viggo Mortensen poses with his funs during a red carpet for their film "A Dangerous Method" by director David Cronenberg at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Viggo Mortensen poses with his funs during a red carpet for their film "A Dangerous Method" by director David Cronenberg at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director Chantal Akerman poses during a photocall of her film "La Folie Almayer" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Director Chantal Akerman poses during a photocall of her film "La Folie Almayer" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Monica Bellucci poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Un Ete Brulant" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Monica Bellucci poses for photographers as she arrives on the "Un Ete Brulant" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actor John C. Reilly kisses his wife Alison Dickey as they pose for photographers on the "Carnage" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor John C. Reilly kisses his wife Alison Dickey as they pose for photographers on the "Carnage" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actors Rashid Debbouze (L), Yassine Azzouz (C) and Kamel Laadaili joke during a photocall for the movie "La Desintegration" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actors Rashid Debbouze (L), Yassine Azzouz (C) and Kamel Laadaili joke during a photocall for the movie "La Desintegration" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
George Clooney (2nd L) arrives by speedboat in Venice August 30, 2011. Clooney's "The Ides of March", about the U.S. presidential race set in the near future, will be the opening film at the 2011 Venice film festival. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
George Clooney (2nd L) arrives by speedboat in Venice August 30, 2011. Clooney's "The Ides of March", about the U.S. presidential race set in the near future, will be the opening film at the 2011 Venice film festival. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Madonna poses with actresses Andrea Riseborough and Abbie Cornish on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Madonna poses with actresses Andrea Riseborough and Abbie Cornish on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
George Clooney signs autographs on the red carpet for "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
George Clooney signs autographs on the red carpet for "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Evan Rachel Wood poses during a photocall for the film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Evan Rachel Wood poses during a photocall for the film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Italian actress Vittoria Puccini poses for photographers in Venice August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian actress Vittoria Puccini poses for photographers in Venice August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Director Wei Te-Sheng (R) poses with producer John Woo during a photocall for the movie "Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Director Wei Te-Sheng (R) poses with producer John Woo during a photocall for the movie "Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actor John C. Reilly poses during a photocall for the movie "Carnage" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actor John C. Reilly poses during a photocall for the movie "Carnage" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian designer Valentino poses for photographers on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian designer Valentino poses for photographers on the "W.E" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Madonna, director of the movie "W.E" poses during a photocall at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Madonna, director of the movie "W.E" poses during a photocall at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actresses Landy Wen (L), Luo Mei-Ling (R), and Vivian Hsu pose during a photocall for the movie "Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actresses Landy Wen (L), Luo Mei-Ling (R), and Vivian Hsu pose during a photocall for the movie "Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actors Kate Winslet, John C. Reilly and Christoph Waltz pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Carnage" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actors Kate Winslet, John C. Reilly and Christoph Waltz pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Carnage" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo