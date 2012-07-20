Best of the week

A couple embrace next to a cash machine on the final day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. Hundreds of thousands of tourists come from around the world every year to the San Fermin festival, depicted in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises", to take part in activities including the running of the bulls, an early morning half-mile dash from the corral to the bullring alongside six bulls destined to die in the afternoon's corrida. Sixteen people have died in the bull run since 1925. This is followed by processions of giant traditional figures, concerts, firebulls, fireworks, and large doses of eating, drinking, dancing and late nights. REUTERS/Vincent West