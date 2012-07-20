Best of the week
A boy plays in a fountain in Tbilisi, Georgia, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A naked man salutes a police vehicle in the middle of a street in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 17, 2012. The man ran onto a busy street on Tuesday morning wearing only a pair of shorts, climbing onto cars and smashing windows with his bare fists. He was taken away to the hospital by policeman and doctors after smashing nearly 20 vehicles in half an hour. Police said there was no identification with the man, and he would go through psychiatric examination to determine whether he was mentally ill, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
President Barack Obama wipes water off his face during a rain shower at a campaign rally in Glen Allen, Virginia, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. A gunman in a gas mask and bullet-proof vest killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new Batman movie in a suburb of Denver early on Friday, sparking pandemonium when he hurled a gas canister into the auditorium and opened fire on moviegoers. REUTERS/Evan Semin
Firefighters walk on collapsed rooftop of Hitachi Air Conditioning manufacturing factory in Kadi, north of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 19, 2012. There have been no reports of casualties so far and the reason of fire is yet to be ascertained, a fire official said. More than 90 percent of the plant and its stock of fresh and raw material was lost in the fire, the official added. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A double rainbow appears after a heavy monsoon storms over Nipton Road in Searchlight, Nevada, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Haitian fisherman Wilkens Sinar, 27, rows his fishing boat out to sea in search of crabs off the slum area of Cite Soleil in Port-au-Prince June 24, 2012. In one of the most impoverished and violent slums in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, a number of residents of Cite Soleil have found fishing to be their only dignified means of survival. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A girl rubs her eyes as smoke rises from a burning effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, symbolizing the destruction of evil, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur July 17, 2012. According to legend, the demon is believed to "steal" children and women from their homes and localities. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. The Red Cross now views fighting in Syria as an internal armed conflict - a civil war in layman's terms - crossing a threshold experts say can help lay the ground for future prosecutions for war crimes. The independent humanitarian agency had previously classed the violence in Syria as localised civil wars between government forces and armed opposition groups in three flashpoints - Homs, Hama and Idlib. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Oscar Pistorius of South Africa trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro July 17, 2012. After striving to qualify for the 400 metres at the London Olympics for six years, Oscar Pistorius believes he will now be better placed to run at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016. The South African, who wears carbon fibre blades, will become the first double amputee to compete in the Olympics. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
The horse "Tar Baby" falls back onto rider Dusty La Valley of Bezanson, Alberta in the Bareback event during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A boy stands as a goal keeper as children play soccer on a road in Yangon, Myanmar, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a defaced mask with a long nose, depicting Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying as a liar, towards Chun-ying as he attends his first question-and-answer session at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bystanders react at a crime scene where a man was gunned down in the municipality of Zapopan, neighbouring Guadalajara, Mexico, July 13, 2012. According to local media, unknown assailants killed the man after a short chase on foot at a working class neighbourhood. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A patient (3rd L) receives traditional acupuncture treatment with mashed garlic, herbs and ignited dry moxa leaves placed on the back to treat rheumatism as another patient (R) receives cupping treatment at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple embrace next to a cash machine on the final day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. Hundreds of thousands of tourists come from around the world every year to the San Fermin festival, depicted in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises", to take part in activities including the running of the bulls, an early morning half-mile dash from the corral to the bullring alongside six bulls destined to die in the afternoon's corrida. Sixteen people have died in the bull run since 1925. This is followed by processions of giant traditional figures, concerts, firebulls, fireworks, and large doses of eating, drinking, dancing and late nights. REUTERS/Vincent West
A resident walks past two young men, asleep on cement blocks, on a street in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A drug addict sniffs glue in a damaged building in the suburb of Managua, Nicaragua, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. Both are members of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying graphic arts and animation. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A daughter of a worker plays on the newly-built railway track on the Kumul-Lop Nor line's railway bed in Lop Nor, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen