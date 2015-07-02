Best of the Women's World Cup
Japan defender Azusa Iwashimizu (3) and England midfielder Katie Chapman (16) go for a head ball during the first half in the semifinals in Edmonton, July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Teammates reacts with England defender Laura Bassett (6) after she scored an own goal during the second half against Japan in the semifinals in Edmonton July 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
United States midfielder Tobin Heath (17) celebrates with United States goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris (18) after defeating Germany in the semifinals in Montreal, Canada June 30, 2015. United States won 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
United States fans in the stands prior to the game against Germany during the semifinals in Montreal June 30, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
Germany defender Leonie Maier (4) and United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) attempt a header during the first half of the semifinals in Montreal June 30, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Canada players salute the fans after losing to England in the quarterfinals in Vancouver June 27, 2015. England won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports
Switzerland goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann (1) leaps to block a kick against Canada forward Christine Sinclair (12) in Vancouver, June 21, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Netherlands defender Desiree Van Lunteren (center) reacts after losing to Japan in the round of sixteen in Vancouver, June 23, 2015. Japan won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports
China defender Wu Haiyan (5) and midfielder Wang Shuang (11) celebrate after defeating Cameroon in Edmonton, June 20, 2015. China won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Sweden forward Jenny Hjohlman (11) and defender Nilla Fischer (5) react after losing to Germany in Ottawa, June 20, 2015. Germany won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) and Colombia midfielder Yoreli Rincon (10) go for a head ball in Edmonton, June 22, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) waves to fans after beating Colombia in Edmonton, June 22, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
United States fan Bella Jandreski, 14, of San Diego, California, cheers before the game against the Colombia in the round of sixteen in Edmonton, June 22, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
England defender Alex Scott (2) tries to save a goal by Norway midfielder Solveig Gulbrandsen (not pictured) in Ottawa, June 22, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Nigeria forward Francisca Ordega (17) heads a ball against Sweden defender Lina Nilsson (16) in Winnipeg, June 8, 2015. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Images
United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates after scoring a goal against Nigeria in Vancouver, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
France scores a goal during the second half against Mexico in Ottawa, June 17, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
New Zealand forward Hannah Wilkinson (17) and Netherlands defender Petra Hogewoning (5) go after the ball in Edmonton, June 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Brazil goalkeeper Luciana (1) dives for a shot by Spain as it goes wide of the goal in Montreal, June 13, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
Brazil midfielder Formiga (20) battles Spain defender Leire Landa (3) for control of the ball in Montreal, June 13, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
Canada fans hold up a sign prior to a match between Canada and Netherlands in Montreal, June 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Cameroon forward Jeannette Yango (10) celebrates with fans after the victory over Switzerland in Edmonton, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Ivory Coast forward Ange Nguessan (10) reacts after their loss to Thailand in Ottawa, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
United States defender Julie Johnston (19) and Nigeria forward Courtney Dike (10) reach for a header in Vancouver, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Colombia midfielder Yoreli Rincon (10) reacts after losing to the United States in Edmonton, June 22, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
China PR midfielder Wang Lisi (21) celebrates after scoring a goal against Netherlands in Edmonton, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Nigeria defender Josephine Chukwunonye (6) and United States forward Abby Wambach (20) are checked on after a collision in Vancouver, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams (1) takes a selfie with fans after the game against Sweden in Edmonton, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Ivory Coast forward Ange Nguessan (10) heads a shot on goal between Thailand defender Duangnapa Sritala (4) and defender Natthakarn Chinwong (3) in Ottawa, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Colombia midfielder Isabella Echeverri (21), Colombia midfielder Yoreli Rincon (10), Colombia midfielder Daniela Montoya (6) and Colombia midfielder Carolina Arbelaez (2) celebrate after defeating France 2-0 in Moncton, June 13, 2015. Mandatory...more
United States midfielder Megan Rapine (15) hits the turf after defending against Sweden defender Elin Rubensson (23) in Winnipeg, June 12, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Australia forward Kyah Simon (17) is congratulated by defender Laura Alleway (5) after scoring against Nigeria in Winnipeg, June 12, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Switzerland midfielder Ana Maria Crnogorcevic (13) jumps over Ecuador defender Nancy Aguilar (3) in Vancouver, June 12, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Colombia midfielder Natalia Gaitan (3) goes up for a header against Mexico midfielder Nayeli Rangel (7) in Moncton, June 9, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports
New Zealand midfielder Annalie Longo (16) reacts after she is brought down by Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan (3) in Edmonton, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan (3) lies on the field as midfielder Kaylyn Kyle (6) argues with New Zealand forward Amber Hearn (9) in Edmonton, June 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Spain forward Vicky Losada (14) celebrates a goal against Costa Rica with teammates midfielder Veronica Boquete (9) and forward Sonia Bermudez (8) and midfielder Alexia Putellas (21) as Costa Rica forward Melissa Herrera (7) walks away in Montreal,...more
Switzerland defender Rachel Rinast (4) and Switzerland midfielder Lia Waelti (9) react after their game against Japan in Vancouver, June 8, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
United States fans hold up images of United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) and midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) and defender Beckey Sauerbrunn (4) and forward Christen Press (23) before a match against Australia in Winnipeg, June 8, 2015. Mandatory...more
Canada midfielder Kaylyn Kyle (6) celebrates after defeating China 1-0 in Edmonton, June 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
