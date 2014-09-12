Edition:
Best of TIFF

Cast member Ryan Reynolds takes a picture with fans as he arrives for the "The Voices" gala during TIFF in Toronto, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, September 12, 2014
Keira Knightley arrives at the premiere of "Laggies" at TIFF in Toronto, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actor Josh Hutcherson arrives at the premiere of "Escobar: Paradise Lost" at TIFF in Toronto, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Cast member Anna Kendrick arrives for the "The Voices" gala during TIFF in Toronto, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Tobey Maguire arrives at the premiere of "Pawn Sacrifice" at TIFF in Toronto, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actor Mark Ruffalo greets fans as he arrives at the premiere of "Infinitely Polar Bear" at TIFF in Toronto, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Director Ethan Hawke and pianist Seymour Bernstein pose while promoting their film "Seymour: An Introduction" during TIFF in Toronto, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Cast member Robert Pattinson arrives at the "Maps to the Stars" gala at TIFF in Toronto, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Benedict Cumberbatch poses at the "The Imitation Game" gala at TIFF in Toronto, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jennifer Aniston and Anna Kendrick pose before the "Cake" news conference at TIFF in Toronto, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Keira Knightley arrives to the "The Imitation Game" gala at TIFF in Toronto, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Director Jon Stewart arrives at the Canadian premiere of "Rosewater" at TIFF in Toronto, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Cast member Al Pacino attends a news conference to promote the film Manglehorn at TIFF September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actors Jena Malone and Richard Gere arrive for the "Time Out of Mind" gala at TIFF in Toronto, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reese Witherspoon attends a news conference to promote the film "Wild" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Amanda Seyfried arrives for the premiere of "While We're Young" at TIFF in Toronto, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actor Ben Stiller arrives for the premiere of "While We're Young" at TIFF in Toronto, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Kevin Costner arrives with his wife Christine Baumgartner for the "Black and White" gala at TIFF in Toronto, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A fan takes a selfie with Bill Murray following a screening of "Ghostbusters" at TIFF in Toronto, September 5, 2014. The Toronto International Film Festival declared Friday "Bill Murray Day" and called on fans of the quirky comedic actor to dress up as his beloved characters in a costume contest and see screenings of films "Stripes," "Groundhog Day" and "Ghostbusters." REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kristen Wiig pose for a picture with fans at the gala for "Welcome to Me" at TIFF in Toronto September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Will Ferrell greets fans at the gala for "Welcome to Me" at TIFF in Toronto September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, producer Susan Downey pose as they arrive for the gala for the film "The Judge". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

