Best of Tony Awards

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Renee Elise Goldsberry wins the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Show host James Corden (front, C) performs with all the nominees. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton" accepts the award for best book of a musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Show host James Corden shares the stage with actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Sean Hayes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler poses backstage with his award for Best Choreography for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

The cast of "Show Me Love" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Daveed Diggs of "Hamilton" accepts the award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Gloria Estefan (L) performs with Ana Villafane and the cast of "On Your Feet". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Angela Lansbury and James Earl Jones present an award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Actor Jeff Daniels performs with show host James Corden. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Actress Glenn Close impersonates Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Actor Reed Birney poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for "The Humans". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Show host James Corden performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

The cast of "Fiddler on the Roof" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Presenter Neil Patrick Harris speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

The cast of "Spring Awakening" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Entertainer Oprah Winfrey speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Cate Blanchett presents Frank Langella with the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "The Father". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Jessica Lange accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Long Day's Journey Into Night". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Singer Barbra Streisand speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Show host James Corden participates in the opening performance.

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Stephen Karam, author of "The Humans," accepts the Best Play award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Leslie Odom, Jr. accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Steve Martin performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

The cast of "Bright Star" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Show host James Corden participates in the opening performance.

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

The cast of "Hamilton" closes the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

A member of the cast of "Spring Awakening" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

(L-R) Actors Daveed Diggs holds his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Hamilton," Cynthia Erivo holds her award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for "Hamilton," Leslie Odom, Jr. holds his award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for "Hamilton" and Renee Elise Goldsberry with the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for...more

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Cynthia Erivo accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "The Color Purple". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry poses with the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

The cast of "Spring Awakening" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Show host James Corden performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

The cast of "The Color Purple" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Actress Claire Danes speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Keri Russell speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

The cast of "Hamilton" closes the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Lin-Manuel Miranda poses backstage with one of three awards won. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

