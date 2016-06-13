Best of Tony Awards

(L-R) Actors Daveed Diggs holds his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Hamilton," Cynthia Erivo holds her award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for "Hamilton," Leslie Odom, Jr. holds his award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for "Hamilton" and Renee Elise Goldsberry with the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for...more

(L-R) Actors Daveed Diggs holds his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Hamilton," Cynthia Erivo holds her award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for "Hamilton," Leslie Odom, Jr. holds his award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for "Hamilton" and Renee Elise Goldsberry with the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close