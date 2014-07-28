Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 28, 2014 | 3:15pm BST

Best of Tour de France

Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the 137.5 km final stage of the 2014 Tour de France, from Evry to Paris Champs Elysees, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the 137.5 km final stage of the 2014 Tour de France, from Evry to Paris Champs Elysees, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the 137.5 km final stage of the 2014 Tour de France, from Evry to Paris Champs Elysees, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jerome Prevost/Pool

Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the 137.5 km final stage of the 2014 Tour de France, from Evry to Paris Champs Elysees, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jerome Prevost/Pool
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy rides near the Arc de Triomphe at the end of the final 21st stage of the Tour de France cycle race in Paris, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy rides near the Arc de Triomphe at the end of the final 21st stage of the Tour de France cycle race in Paris, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the 137.5 km final stage of the 2014 Tour de France cycling race, from Evry to Paris Champs Elysees, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the 137.5 km final stage of the 2014 Tour de France cycling race, from Evry to Paris Champs Elysees, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy gives thumbs up as he celebrates his victory with Italian supporters after the 137.5 km final stage of the 2014 Tour de France, from Evry to Paris Champs Elysees, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy gives thumbs up as he celebrates his victory with Italian supporters after the 137.5 km final stage of the 2014 Tour de France, from Evry to Paris Champs Elysees, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles during the 54-km individual time trial 20th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Bergerac to Perigueux July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles during the 54-km individual time trial 20th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Bergerac to Perigueux July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A group of breakaway riders pedal through a rain storm near the town of Condom in the Pyrenees mountains during the 19th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Maubourguet and Bergerac, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A group of breakaway riders pedal through a rain storm near the town of Condom in the Pyrenees mountains during the 19th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Maubourguet and Bergerac, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy pushes away a spectator as he cycles to win the 145.5km 18th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Hautacam, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy pushes away a spectator as he cycles to win the 145.5km 18th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Hautacam, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy reacts as he crosses the finish line after the 208.5km 19th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Maubourguet and Bergerac, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy reacts as he crosses the finish line after the 208.5km 19th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Maubourguet and Bergerac, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Tinkoff-Saxo team rider Nicolas Roche of Ireland climbs to Pla d'Adet in the Pyrenees mountains during the 124.5km seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycle race between Saint-Gaudens and Saint-Lary Pla d'Adet, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tinkoff-Saxo team rider Nicolas Roche of Ireland climbs to Pla d'Adet in the Pyrenees mountains during the 124.5km seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycle race between Saint-Gaudens and Saint-Lary Pla d'Adet, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Europcar team rider Yukiya Arahiro (R) of Japan and BMC team rider Peter Velits of Slovakia drink as they cycle in the Pyrenees mountains during the 124.5km seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycle race between Saint-Gaudens and Saint-Lary Pla d'Adet, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Europcar team rider Yukiya Arahiro (R) of Japan and BMC team rider Peter Velits of Slovakia drink as they cycle in the Pyrenees mountains during the 124.5km seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycle race between Saint-Gaudens and Saint-Lary Pla d'Adet, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Cycling fans dressed as cavemen attend the 237.5km 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Cycling fans dressed as cavemen attend the 237.5km 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Garmin-Sharp team rider Jack Bauer of New Zealand reacts after crossing the finish line of the 222-km 15th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Tallard and Nimes, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Garmin-Sharp team rider Jack Bauer of New Zealand reacts after crossing the finish line of the 222-km 15th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Tallard and Nimes, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The pack rides along a tree-lined road during the 237.5km 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Lucon, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The pack rides along a tree-lined road during the 237.5km 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Lucon, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The pack of riders is reflected in a rear mirror during the 177-km fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Grenoble and Risoul, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The pack of riders is reflected in a rear mirror during the 177-km fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Grenoble and Risoul, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Tinkoff-Saxo team rider Ral Majka of Poland reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the 177-km fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Grenoble and Risoul, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tinkoff-Saxo team rider Ral Majka of Poland reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the 177-km fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Grenoble and Risoul, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders including race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali (C) of Italy cycles past Sisteron during the 222-km 15th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Tallard and Nimes, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

The pack of riders including race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali (C) of Italy cycles past Sisteron during the 222-km 15th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Tallard and Nimes, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 197.5km 13th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Etienne and Chamrousse, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 197.5km 13th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Etienne and Chamrousse, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy climbs to Risoul during the 177-km fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Grenoble and Risoul, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy climbs to Risoul during the 177-km fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Grenoble and Risoul, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders cycles on its way past a sunflowers field during the 187.5-km 11th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Besancon and Oyonnax, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The pack of riders cycles on its way past a sunflowers field during the 187.5-km 11th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Besancon and Oyonnax, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 187.5-km 11th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Besancon and Oyonnax, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 187.5-km 11th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Besancon and Oyonnax, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Riders are shadowed as they cycle among the pack during the 187.5-km 11th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Besancon and Oyonnax, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Riders are shadowed as they cycle among the pack during the 187.5-km 11th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Besancon and Oyonnax, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Tinkoff-Saxo team rider Alberto Contador of Spain gets medical assistance after he fell during the 161.5-km tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mulhouse and La Planche Des Belles Filles July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tinkoff-Saxo team rider Alberto Contador of Spain gets medical assistance after he fell during the 161.5-km tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mulhouse and La Planche Des Belles Filles July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 161.5-km tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mulhouse and La Planche Des Belles Filles July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 161.5-km tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mulhouse and La Planche Des Belles Filles July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 170-km ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Gerardmer and Mulhouse July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 170-km ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Gerardmer and Mulhouse July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Garmin-Sharp team rider Andrew Talansky of the U.S. crashes as Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Matteo Trentin of Italy (L, front) sprints to win the 234.5 km seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Epernay to Nancy July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Garmin-Sharp team rider Andrew Talansky of the U.S. crashes as Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Matteo Trentin of Italy (L, front) sprints to win the 234.5 km seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Epernay to Nancy July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The pack of riders cycles past the cemetery outside of the WWI Douaumont ossuary near Verdun during the 234.5 km seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Epernay to Nancy July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The pack of riders cycles past the cemetery outside of the WWI Douaumont ossuary near Verdun during the 234.5 km seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Epernay to Nancy July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
NetApp-Endura team rider Tiago Machado of Portugal gets assistance after he crashed during the 234.5 km seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Epernay to Nancy July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Mons/Pool

NetApp-Endura team rider Tiago Machado of Portugal gets assistance after he crashed during the 234.5 km seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Epernay to Nancy July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Mons/Pool
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 194 km sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Arras to Reims July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 194 km sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Arras to Reims July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain rides in his torn cycling kit after falling in the 5th stage of the Tour de France cycle race between Ypres in Belgium and Arenberg Porte du Hainaut in France, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain rides in his torn cycling kit after falling in the 5th stage of the Tour de France cycle race between Ypres in Belgium and Arenberg Porte du Hainaut in France, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The pack of riders cycles past a windmill during the 155.5 km fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Ypres Belgium to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The pack of riders cycles past a windmill during the 155.5 km fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Ypres Belgium to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Belkin team rider Lars Boom of the Netherlands celebrates as he wins the 155.5 km fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Ypres Belgium to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Belkin team rider Lars Boom of the Netherlands celebrates as he wins the 155.5 km fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Ypres Belgium to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Race best sprinter jersey holder Cannondale team rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia leads a group of riders during the 155.5 km fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Ypres Belgium to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Papon Bernard/Pool

Race best sprinter jersey holder Cannondale team rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia leads a group of riders during the 155.5 km fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Ypres Belgium to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Papon Bernard/Pool
Lotto-Belisol team rider Gregory Henderson of New Zealand gets assistance after crashing during the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Lotto-Belisol team rider Gregory Henderson of New Zealand gets assistance after crashing during the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain gets medical assistance after crashing during the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain gets medical assistance after crashing during the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Europcar team rider Thomas Voeckler of France cycles during a breakaway in the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Europcar team rider Thomas Voeckler of France cycles during a breakaway in the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders cycles on its way past the Big Ben clock tower and Houses of Parliament during the third 155 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Cambridge to London July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

The pack of riders cycles on its way past the Big Ben clock tower and Houses of Parliament during the third 155 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Cambridge to London July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 155 km third stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Cambridge to London July 7, 2014 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 155 km third stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Cambridge to London July 7, 2014 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the second 201 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from York to Sheffield, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the second 201 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from York to Sheffield, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the second 201 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from York to Sheffield, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the second 201 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from York to Sheffield, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Aerial view of the pack on its way during the second 201 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from York to Sheffield, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Aerial view of the pack on its way during the second 201 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from York to Sheffield, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain crosses the finish line after crashing during a mass sprint in the first stage July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain crosses the finish line after crashing during a mass sprint in the first stage July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain gets assistance after crashing during a mass sprint next to the finish line of the first 190.5 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Leeds to Harrogate, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain gets assistance after crashing during a mass sprint next to the finish line of the first 190.5 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Leeds to Harrogate, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the first 190.5 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Leeds to Harrogate, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the first 190.5 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Leeds to Harrogate, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
