Mon Jul 6, 2015

Best of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the second set during his match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland celebrates after winning her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Richard Gasquet of France smashes his racket after losing the third set during his match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after winning the first set of his match against Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves during her match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia celebrates after winning her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia hits a shot through her legs during her match against Venus Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. reacts during her match against Heather Watson of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Andy Murray of Britain's wedding ring is tied into his shoe laces during his match against Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Police officers observe a national minute's silence for victim's of the attacks in Tunisia a week ago at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A spectator takes a selfie with Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic after she won her match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Gilles Simon (R) of France embraces Gael Monfils of France after defeating him in their match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France slips during his match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Spectator stands on a mobility scooter to watch Court 16 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his match against Robin Haase of the Netherlands at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Lleyton Hewitt of Australia dives for the ball during his match against Jarkko Nieminen of Finland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan gestures during her match against Venus Williams of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a shot during his match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after missing a point during her match against Timea Babos of Hungary at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Kei Nishikori of Japan (L) waits to recieve a serve during his match against Simone Bolelli of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Nick Kyrgios of Australia hugs a ball boy during his match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Heather Watson of Britain keeps her eye on the ball during her match against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a shot during her match against Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Venus Williams of the U.S.A. changes ends during her match against Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves during her match against Saisai Zheng of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays a shot through his legs during his match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A Ball boy gives Joao Sousa of Portugal his racket back during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Kei Nishikori of Japan reacts after winning his match against Simone Bolelli of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a shot during her match against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A ball boy holds an umbrella during the match between Andy Murray of Britain and Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
