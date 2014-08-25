Edition:
United Kingdom
Best of Youth Olympics

Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's Wu Shengping competes during the women's 10m platform diving final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Ecuador's Betzaida Ayovi Cabezas Lisseth competes during the women's +63kg weightlifting event at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Britain's Ben Dijkstra (L) wins the men's triathlon race ahead of New Zealand's Daniel Hoy during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's Huang Ali (L) and Russia's Marta Martyanova compete during the Women's Individual Foil at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Participants take pictures with IOC President Thomas Bach after he delivered a speech in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

An athlete prepares during a training session at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Juan Ignacio Conil Vila of Argentina pulls down the shorts of Faraj Fartass of France during their Rugby Sevens Final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. France scored three late tries to record a comfortable 45-22 win over Argentina. REUTERS/China Daily

Uzbekistan's Kamila Abdullaeva falls after her failed attempt during the women's +63kg weightlifting final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Athletes react after finishing the men's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Athletes join swords at the start before the mixed continental team march at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practise in a dress rehearsal for a stunt performance which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Japan's Minoru Onogawa celebrates winning the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

An athlete stands next to a referee during the men's 4 x 100m medley relay at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Hungary's Liliana Szilagyi poses with her gold medal after winning the women's 100m butterfly final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Athletes participate in a training session at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

South Africa's Unelle Snyman (in white) fights against Croatia's Brigita Matic (in blue) during their women's -78 kg semifinal judo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

South Africa's Jason Van Rooyen competes during men's shot put at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Athletes wait to compete before the mixed continental team march at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Poland's Olga Niedzialek and Greece's Athanasia Vaitsi (R) compete during the women's 5,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School participate in a rehearsal for a stunt performance, which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A volunteer looks out from a gate of Xuanwu lake during the women's triathlon in the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Athletes prepare during a training session at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

An athlete takes off an arrow from the wall during an archery training session at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers sit in the carriage of a subway train with floors decorated to resemble a basketball court to celebrate the ongoing 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practise in a rehearsal for a stunt performance which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 9, 2014. A REUTERS/Stringer

France's Nawal Meniker competes during women's high jump final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Lebanon's Eric Melki (L) fights against Gabon's Davy Endamne Dzime during their men's -55kg round of 16 taekwondo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Seth Rider of U.S competes during the 4x mixed relay's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Soldiers remove water from the pitch in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

