Tue Oct 29, 2013

Between two Sudans

<p>A woman stands in front of her mosquito tent near a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei, October 28, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed border region said they would press ahead with their own referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan, despite warnings it could trigger violence in the volatile area. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Women wait to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A man pours drinking water at a former school near polling station in Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>An elderly man waits to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A woman votes in a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>An elderly woman waits to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A man (L) poses for photographs after voting, inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>An elderly man walks out of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Women wait to vote in front of a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A woman waits to vote in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A women gestures after she votes in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A woman sleeps as she waits to vote in front of a polling station in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A girl looks at a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her ballot at a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Men wait to vote in front of a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A man casts his ballot at a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A woman feeds her child in a school near a polling station during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Men wait to vote in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Women wave South Sudan's flags during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A woman waves to people arriving on vehicles in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A United Nations helicopter flies over the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A woman stands in an abandoned building as she dries washed clothes near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A woman looks out of an abandoned building near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Women wait in front of a polling station to vote during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A woman sits inside a mosquito tent near a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>People wave as they arrive on vehicles in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Women sing during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A woman holds part of a cross in a church damaged by a Sudan airforce airstrike few years ago in the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A woman holds part of a cross in a church damaged by a Sudanese airforce airstrike a few years ago in the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A view of the Abyei state from a plane October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

