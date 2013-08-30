Beyonce at Coney Island
Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (centre L) rides the Cyclone roller coaster while filming a music video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (top L) rides the Cyclone roller coaster while filming a music video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (L) rides the Cyclone rollercoaster while filming a music video on Coney Island in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A small drone helicopter operated by a paparazzi records singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (not seen) as she rides the Cyclone rollercoaster while filming a music video on Coney Island in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter waves to fans as she sits inside a car on the Wonder Wheel ferris wheel while filming a video on Coney Island in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks though an amusement park while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men lean over a barrier to photograph singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (not seen) as she films a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the beach while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter sits inside a car on the Wonder Wheel ferris wheel while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
