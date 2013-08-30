Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Aug 30, 2013 | 8:25pm BST

Beyonce at Coney Island

<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (centre L) rides the Cyclone roller coaster while filming a music video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (centre L) rides the Cyclone roller coaster while filming a music video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, August 30, 2013

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (centre L) rides the Cyclone roller coaster while filming a music video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 12
<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (top L) rides the Cyclone roller coaster while filming a music video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (top L) rides the Cyclone roller coaster while filming a music video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, August 30, 2013

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (top L) rides the Cyclone roller coaster while filming a music video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 12
<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (L) rides the Cyclone rollercoaster while filming a music video on Coney Island in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (L) rides the Cyclone rollercoaster while filming a music video on Coney Island in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, August 30, 2013

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (L) rides the Cyclone rollercoaster while filming a music video on Coney Island in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 12
<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, August 30, 2013

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 12
<p>A small drone helicopter operated by a paparazzi records singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (not seen) as she rides the Cyclone rollercoaster while filming a music video on Coney Island in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A small drone helicopter operated by a paparazzi records singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (not seen) as she rides the Cyclone rollercoaster while filming a music video on Coney Island in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, August 30, 2013

A small drone helicopter operated by a paparazzi records singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (not seen) as she rides the Cyclone rollercoaster while filming a music video on Coney Island in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 12
<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter waves to fans as she sits inside a car on the Wonder Wheel ferris wheel while filming a video on Coney Island in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter waves to fans as she sits inside a car on the Wonder Wheel ferris wheel while filming a video on Coney Island in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, August 30, 2013

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter waves to fans as she sits inside a car on the Wonder Wheel ferris wheel while filming a video on Coney Island in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 12
<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks though an amusement park while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks though an amusement park while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, August 30, 2013

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks though an amusement park while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 12
<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, August 30, 2013

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 12
<p>Men lean over a barrier to photograph singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (not seen) as she films a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Men lean over a barrier to photograph singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (not seen) as she films a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, August 30, 2013

Men lean over a barrier to photograph singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter (not seen) as she films a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 12
<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the beach while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the beach while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, August 30, 2013

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the beach while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 12
<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, August 30, 2013

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 12
<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter sits inside a car on the Wonder Wheel ferris wheel while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter sits inside a car on the Wonder Wheel ferris wheel while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, August 30, 2013

Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter sits inside a car on the Wonder Wheel ferris wheel while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Douglas and Zeta-Jones split

Douglas and Zeta-Jones split

Next Slideshows

Douglas and Zeta-Jones split

Douglas and Zeta-Jones split

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones announce they are separating.

28 Aug 2013
Top-earning celebrities

Top-earning celebrities

Forbes ranks the world's top-earning celebrities.

27 Aug 2013
VMA highlights

VMA highlights

The winners and performers at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

27 Aug 2013
Miley Cyrus: Then and Now

Miley Cyrus: Then and Now

A look at the career of pop singer Miley Cyrus, who shocked viewers with a performance at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

27 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures