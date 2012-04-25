Edition:
Beyonce: Most beautiful woman

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce hugs a girl during an event to debut her newest fragrance, Beyonce Pulse, at Macy's store in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Beyonce hugs a girl during an event to debut her newest fragrance, Beyonce Pulse, at Macy's store in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Beyonce performs during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Beyonce performs during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Beyonce Knowles sits courtside while attending the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beyonce Knowles sits courtside while attending the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beyonce is seen during the recording of her music video at Maua Square in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Beyonce is seen during the recording of her music video at Maua Square in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Beyonce performs during a concert in the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Beyonce performs during a concert in the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Beyonce smiles as she makes an appearance at the Macy's department store to promote her new fragrance Heat in New York February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beyonce smiles as she makes an appearance at the Macy's department store to promote her new fragrance Heat in New York February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beyonce (R) performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Beyonce (R) performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Beyonce arrives at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce arrives at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce Knowles watches the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Beyonce Knowles watches the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Beyonce performs during a concert in Lima February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Andina/Handout

Beyonce performs during a concert in Lima February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Andina/Handout

Beyonce performs at the BET Awards '09 in Los Angeles June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce performs at the BET Awards '09 in Los Angeles June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce celebrates with the trophy for 'Best Song' during the MTV Europe Awards ceremony in Berlin November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Photographers Name

Beyonce celebrates with the trophy for 'Best Song' during the MTV Europe Awards ceremony in Berlin November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Photographers Name

Beyonce performs during the MTV Europe Awards ceremony in Berlin November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Beyonce performs during the MTV Europe Awards ceremony in Berlin November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Beyonce enters a stage during a promotional event for Japanese fashion brand Samantha Thavasa in Tokyo October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Beyonce enters a stage during a promotional event for Japanese fashion brand Samantha Thavasa in Tokyo October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Beyonce performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Beyonce Knowles performs during her Japan tour in Nagoya, central Japan April 14, 2007. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Beyonce Knowles performs during her Japan tour in Nagoya, central Japan April 14, 2007. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Beyonce Knowles performs during a concert in Mumbai October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Beyonce Knowles performs during a concert in Mumbai October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

