Pictures | Tue Jan 28, 2014 | 5:25pm GMT

Bieber in Panama

<p>Pop singer Justin Bieber jumps from a quad bike at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. The teen pop star remains in Panama just three days after his turbulent off-stage life landed him in a Florida jail. Bieber was arrested on January 23 for drunk driving after allegedly drag racing on a Miami Beach street. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Model Chantel Jeffries (R) walks past Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber at the beach in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber gestures at a beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Canadian singer Justin Bieber enjoys the beach surrounded by fans at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber greets a fan at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber enjoys the beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber sits on a quad bike surrounded by his staff at beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber rides a quad bike at the beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber plays with his fans as he rides a quad bike at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber rides a quad bike at the beach as he takes a break at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber greets a fan at a resort in Punta Chame on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber greets his fans at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Canadian singer Justin Bieber enjoys the beach at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

