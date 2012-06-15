Edition:
Bieber "Today"

Friday, June 15, 2012

Singer Justin Bieber (R) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber (C) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber (R) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber (R) greets fans as he performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber performs with rapper Big Sean (L) on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber gives the thumbs up as he appears on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber (C) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber (C) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber (L) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Justin Bieber (C) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

