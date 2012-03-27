Edition:
Bienvenido Pope Benedict

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI's shoes are seen before he leaves for Cuba, at the Guanajuato airport in Sila, Mexico, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

A man receives communion during a mass led by Pope Benedict XVI in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI wears a sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, while being driven through the crowd before officiating a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Women wave flags during Pope Benedict's meeting with children in front of the State Government building "Casa del Conde Rul" in Guanajuato, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Members of the Order of Malta arrive at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square before a mass is celebrated by Pope Benedict XVI in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

A man reads a newspaper with a picture of Pope Benedict XVI on the cover in downtown Leon, Mexico, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

An altar boy drinks as he waits for the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon, March 23, 2012. . REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI blesses a baby while being driven through the crowd before officiating mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

A man has a haircut outside a house with a poster seen on a door, welcoming Pope Benedict XVI on his visit to Cuba, in Havana, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Bishops stand together before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI prior to a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI celebrates mass at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

A group of nuns wait on a street for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI leads a mass in Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Pool

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Faithfuls wave Vatican flags on a car while they wait for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI attends a meeting with prelates in the yard of Colegio di Miraflores in Leon, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

A priest takes a picture of bishops as Pope Benedict XVI arrives to celebrate a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

People wave flags during a welcoming ceremony to mark the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI at the Antonio Maceo International Airport in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Faithful cheer while waiting for Pope Benedict XVI to arrive prior to a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

An image of Pope Benedict XVI is seen at Havana's cathedral lit by Italian artist Gaspare di Caro, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Believers gather outside the sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre during a visit by Pope Benedict XVI in El Cobre village, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI (L) celebrates a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

