Bienvenidos a La Havana

Kayla Hernandez, 5 (C), looks on school activities in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A taxi driver drives a vintage car in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
Yoan Viral, 30, cuts the hair of shopowner Acosta, 56, at a barber shop in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
Retired military officer Ramon Lafita, 72, waters a communal garden in downtown Havana January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Chef Enrique Larrinaga, 59, sits after the end of his shift at the reception area of an editorial where he works in downtown Havana, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Tourists take pictures in front of the Capitol in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Mechanic Wilfredo Medino, 59, fixes a Harley Davidson motorbike inside a garage in downtown Havana January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
People queue outside a bakery in downtown Havana January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A woman shops for pork meat at a farmers' market in Havana January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Tourists ride in pedicabs in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
People practice Tai Chi in Havana, January 23, 2015.REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
U.S. tourists sit in pedicabs in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
People line up in a pharmacy with an image depicting Cuban independence hero Jose Marti in downtown Havana, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Children exercise during a fencing lesson outside their school in Havana November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Emanuel Gonzales, 19 (L), and Emanuel Perez, 17, carry home-baked cakes for sale on the streets of downtown Havana January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Bici taxi driver Yosvani Gomes, 39, lifts the curtains of his vehicle after a rain in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
People stand on a sidewalk waiting for public transportation in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
People line up to enter a subsidized state store, or "bodega", where Cubans can buy basic products with a ration book they receive annually from the government, in downtown Havana, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Artur Aliaga, 45, who works fixing watches, closes the window at the state run watch repair shop at the end of the day in downtown Havana, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Dianet Leiva, 10 (C), reacts to the camera at a gym in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
