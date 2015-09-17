Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 17, 2015 | 5:11pm BST

Big journey for little feet

A migrant carrying a baby is stopped by Hungarian police officers as he tries to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carrying a baby is stopped by Hungarian police officers as he tries to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A migrant carrying a baby is stopped by Hungarian police officers as he tries to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 20
An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karnok Csaba

An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karnok Csaba

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karnok Csaba
Close
2 / 20
A migrant child holds a baby as she arrives at a collection point near the Serbian-Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A migrant child holds a baby as she arrives at a collection point near the Serbian-Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A migrant child holds a baby as she arrives at a collection point near the Serbian-Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
3 / 20
A boy is seen through a police shield as a group of migrants try to pass through police blockades in Gevgelija, Macedonia September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tomislav Georgiev

A boy is seen through a police shield as a group of migrants try to pass through police blockades in Gevgelija, Macedonia September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tomislav Georgiev

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A boy is seen through a police shield as a group of migrants try to pass through police blockades in Gevgelija, Macedonia September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tomislav Georgiev
Close
4 / 20
Medics carry a seriously ill Syrian refugee child over Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Medics carry a seriously ill Syrian refugee child over Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Medics carry a seriously ill Syrian refugee child over Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
5 / 20
A Croatian policeman helps a boy as migrants board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A Croatian policeman helps a boy as migrants board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A Croatian policeman helps a boy as migrants board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
6 / 20
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 20
A migrant child covers her face as she waits to be registered after crossing the border from Austria in Freilassing, Germany September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A migrant child covers her face as she waits to be registered after crossing the border from Austria in Freilassing, Germany September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A migrant child covers her face as she waits to be registered after crossing the border from Austria in Freilassing, Germany September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
8 / 20
A crowd of migrants, mostly from Syria, wait at the main bus station in Istanbul, Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A crowd of migrants, mostly from Syria, wait at the main bus station in Istanbul, Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A crowd of migrants, mostly from Syria, wait at the main bus station in Istanbul, Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 20
A migrant child stands in a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A migrant child stands in a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A migrant child stands in a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
10 / 20
A Danish police officer stands in front of a train arriving from Germany to Rodby in Denmark filled with migrants September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jens Norgaard Larsen/Scanpix

A Danish police officer stands in front of a train arriving from Germany to Rodby in Denmark filled with migrants September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jens Norgaard Larsen/Scanpix

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A Danish police officer stands in front of a train arriving from Germany to Rodby in Denmark filled with migrants September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jens Norgaard Larsen/Scanpix
Close
11 / 20
A migrant child plays with her doll as she sits inside a tent close to the border between Serbia and Hungary, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant child plays with her doll as she sits inside a tent close to the border between Serbia and Hungary, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A migrant child plays with her doll as she sits inside a tent close to the border between Serbia and Hungary, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
12 / 20
Children guarded by Hungarian police play on the ground after being detained along with other migrants who illegally crossed from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Children guarded by Hungarian police play on the ground after being detained along with other migrants who illegally crossed from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Children guarded by Hungarian police play on the ground after being detained along with other migrants who illegally crossed from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
13 / 20
A migrant boy waves from a bus after disembarking the Blue Star Patmos passenger ship which arrived from the Greek island of Lesbos, at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A migrant boy waves from a bus after disembarking the Blue Star Patmos passenger ship which arrived from the Greek island of Lesbos, at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A migrant boy waves from a bus after disembarking the Blue Star Patmos passenger ship which arrived from the Greek island of Lesbos, at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
14 / 20
A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
15 / 20
Migrant's children rest on the ground near the border with Hungary in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrant's children rest on the ground near the border with Hungary in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrant's children rest on the ground near the border with Hungary in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 20
A migrant boy walks on railways after crossing into the country from Serbia at the border near Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A migrant boy walks on railways after crossing into the country from Serbia at the border near Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A migrant boy walks on railways after crossing into the country from Serbia at the border near Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
17 / 20
Migrant's children sleep in a train at the station in Roszke, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrant's children sleep in a train at the station in Roszke, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrant's children sleep in a train at the station in Roszke, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
18 / 20
A refugee raises a child into the air as Syrian and Afghan refugees are seen on and around a dinghy that deflated before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A refugee raises a child into the air as Syrian and Afghan refugees are seen on and around a dinghy that deflated before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A refugee raises a child into the air as Syrian and Afghan refugees are seen on and around a dinghy that deflated before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 20
A migrant boy rests on railways after crossing into the country from Serbia at the border near Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A migrant boy rests on railways after crossing into the country from Serbia at the border near Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A migrant boy rests on railways after crossing into the country from Serbia at the border near Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
GOP candidates square off

GOP candidates square off

Next Slideshows

GOP candidates square off

GOP candidates square off

Highlights from the second official Republican presidential debate.

17 Sep 2015
Clashes at the Hungarian border

Clashes at the Hungarian border

Hungarian police fire tear gas and water cannons at migrants and refugees trying to enter Hungary from Serbia during a border crackdown.

16 Sep 2015
California's charred landscape

California's charred landscape

The scorched aftermath of California's most destructive fire this year.

16 Sep 2015
Abandoned at the border

Abandoned at the border

Thousands of migrants and refugees are stranded in the Balkans after Hungary shut the EU's external border with Serbia.

16 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures