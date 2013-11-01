Big wave surfing
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. eats an apple before a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, November 1, 2013. McNamara, who lives in Hawaii, won the Biggest Wave title at the 2012 Billabong XXL Big Wave Awards with his...more
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. eats an apple before a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, November 1, 2013. McNamara, who lives in Hawaii, won the Biggest Wave title at the 2012 Billabong XXL Big Wave Awards with his world record 78-foot (24-metre) wave ridden at Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal on November 1, 2011. McNamara has returned to Nazare because he wants to try to beat the record again. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Andrew Cotton drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Andrew Cotton of Britain drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfers Garrett McNamara (R) of the U.S. and Andrew Cotton of Britain carry their boards after a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. (R) poses with a supporter after a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. kisses his wife after a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfers Garrett McNamara (R) of the U.S. and Andrew Cotton of Britain carry their boards after a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. carries his surf board in a jet ski before a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Surf boards are seen before a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. walks in the port before a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
