Big wave surfing

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. eats an apple before a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, November 1, 2013. McNamara, who lives in Hawaii, won the Biggest Wave title at the 2012 Billabong XXL Big Wave Awards with his world record 78-foot (24-metre) wave ridden at Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal on November 1, 2011. McNamara has returned to Nazare because he wants to try to beat the record again. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante