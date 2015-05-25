BikeFest at Myrtle Beach
Brandy Shelton of Greensboro, North Carolina, 'twerks' for a group of bikers on Ocean Boulevard during the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 22, 2015. After three people were killed and seven wounded in...more
A custom Pepsi-themed sport bike sits idle by the extreme traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A biker burns out his tire along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A biker and his passenger are seen along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bikers wait in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A girl wears shorts sold along the tourist area on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Sierra "Lovely Amazin" Redd of Greensboro, North Carolina, poses for bikers on a custom Suzuki Katana on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bill Marion of Seattle, Washington, wears an Elvis mask at the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A biker sits in traffic by the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Houston Oliver takes his dog Sosa for a walk along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Trinity Jai of Columbus, Ohio, uses a selfie stick and phone to take a photo May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Festival-goers take a group selfie while waiting in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A customized SUV cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A man who referred to himself as Slim Jugg sings along to a rap song on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A customized car cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A customized sport bike is lit in neon lights as its driver waits in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
T-shirts are displayed for sale at a vendor's booth May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Kenyatta Redd of Martinsville, Virginia watches the crowds from the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bikers cruise down Kings Highway May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A biker is seen through the metal fencing blocking both sides of Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A member of an area SWAT team checks the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, responding to a call that a tourist wielded a gun on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Members of the Sportsman Motorcycle Club of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina check out the sights May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A boy touches an old lawn jockey that has been painted white on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
