Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 25, 2015 | 5:30pm BST

BikeFest at Myrtle Beach

Brandy Shelton of Greensboro, North Carolina, 'twerks' for a group of bikers on Ocean Boulevard during the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 22, 2015. After three people were killed and seven wounded in shootings during 2014 Bikefest, State officials called for an end to the event that draws thousands to the family-friendly beach town.Their efforts were unsuccessful. Bikers returned to Myrtle Beach - just a week after a bloody motorcycle gang shootout in Waco, Texas. But this time authorities are more prepared, with dozens of new surveillance cameras and a police force three times the size of last year's. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Brandy Shelton of Greensboro, North Carolina, 'twerks' for a group of bikers on Ocean Boulevard during the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 22, 2015. After three people were killed and seven wounded in...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Brandy Shelton of Greensboro, North Carolina, 'twerks' for a group of bikers on Ocean Boulevard during the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 22, 2015. After three people were killed and seven wounded in shootings during 2014 Bikefest, State officials called for an end to the event that draws thousands to the family-friendly beach town.Their efforts were unsuccessful. Bikers returned to Myrtle Beach - just a week after a bloody motorcycle gang shootout in Waco, Texas. But this time authorities are more prepared, with dozens of new surveillance cameras and a police force three times the size of last year's. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
1 / 25
A custom Pepsi-themed sport bike sits idle by the extreme traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A custom Pepsi-themed sport bike sits idle by the extreme traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A custom Pepsi-themed sport bike sits idle by the extreme traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
2 / 25
A biker burns out his tire along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A biker burns out his tire along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A biker burns out his tire along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
3 / 25
A biker and his passenger are seen along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A biker and his passenger are seen along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A biker and his passenger are seen along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
4 / 25
Bikers wait in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bikers wait in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Bikers wait in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
5 / 25
A girl wears shorts sold along the tourist area on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A girl wears shorts sold along the tourist area on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A girl wears shorts sold along the tourist area on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
6 / 25
Sierra "Lovely Amazin" Redd of Greensboro, North Carolina, poses for bikers on a custom Suzuki Katana on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sierra "Lovely Amazin" Redd of Greensboro, North Carolina, poses for bikers on a custom Suzuki Katana on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Sierra "Lovely Amazin" Redd of Greensboro, North Carolina, poses for bikers on a custom Suzuki Katana on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
7 / 25
Bill Marion of Seattle, Washington, wears an Elvis mask at the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bill Marion of Seattle, Washington, wears an Elvis mask at the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Bill Marion of Seattle, Washington, wears an Elvis mask at the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
8 / 25
A biker sits in traffic by the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A biker sits in traffic by the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A biker sits in traffic by the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
9 / 25
Houston Oliver takes his dog Sosa for a walk along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Houston Oliver takes his dog Sosa for a walk along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Houston Oliver takes his dog Sosa for a walk along Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
10 / 25
Trinity Jai of Columbus, Ohio, uses a selfie stick and phone to take a photo May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Trinity Jai of Columbus, Ohio, uses a selfie stick and phone to take a photo May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Trinity Jai of Columbus, Ohio, uses a selfie stick and phone to take a photo May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
11 / 25
Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
12 / 25
Festival-goers take a group selfie while waiting in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Festival-goers take a group selfie while waiting in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Festival-goers take a group selfie while waiting in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
13 / 25
A customized SUV cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A customized SUV cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A customized SUV cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
14 / 25
A man who referred to himself as Slim Jugg sings along to a rap song on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A man who referred to himself as Slim Jugg sings along to a rap song on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A man who referred to himself as Slim Jugg sings along to a rap song on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
15 / 25
A customized car cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A customized car cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A customized car cruises down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
16 / 25
A customized sport bike is lit in neon lights as its driver waits in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A customized sport bike is lit in neon lights as its driver waits in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A customized sport bike is lit in neon lights as its driver waits in traffic on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
17 / 25
T-shirts are displayed for sale at a vendor's booth May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

T-shirts are displayed for sale at a vendor's booth May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
T-shirts are displayed for sale at a vendor's booth May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
18 / 25
Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Bikers cruise down Ocean Boulevard May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
19 / 25
Kenyatta Redd of Martinsville, Virginia watches the crowds from the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Kenyatta Redd of Martinsville, Virginia watches the crowds from the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Kenyatta Redd of Martinsville, Virginia watches the crowds from the Beach House Bar & Grill May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
20 / 25
Bikers cruise down Kings Highway May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bikers cruise down Kings Highway May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Bikers cruise down Kings Highway May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
21 / 25
A biker is seen through the metal fencing blocking both sides of Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A biker is seen through the metal fencing blocking both sides of Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A biker is seen through the metal fencing blocking both sides of Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
22 / 25
A member of an area SWAT team checks the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, responding to a call that a tourist wielded a gun on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A member of an area SWAT team checks the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, responding to a call that a tourist wielded a gun on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A member of an area SWAT team checks the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, responding to a call that a tourist wielded a gun on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
23 / 25
Members of the Sportsman Motorcycle Club of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina check out the sights May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Members of the Sportsman Motorcycle Club of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina check out the sights May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Members of the Sportsman Motorcycle Club of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina check out the sights May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
24 / 25
A boy touches an old lawn jockey that has been painted white on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A boy touches an old lawn jockey that has been painted white on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A boy touches an old lawn jockey that has been painted white on Ocean Boulevard May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
North Korea's women workers

North Korea's women workers

Next Slideshows

North Korea's women workers

North Korea's women workers

Women earn more than 70 percent of household income in North Korea, mainly as traders in the informal markets that have proliferated in recent years.

25 May 2015
Rolling Thunder

Rolling Thunder

Thousands of riders take part in the annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run, seeking to highlight U.S. armed forces members...

24 May 2015
Ireland's gay referendum

Ireland's gay referendum

The Irish vote on whether to allow gay marriage, just two decades after they became the last country in Western Europe to decriminalize homosexuality.

22 May 2015
Ring around the sun

Ring around the sun

Solar halos, sun dogs, eclipses and other optical phenomena.

22 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures