Bikers unite
A biker known as Wild Bill, parks his bike at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012 during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Christina Davie of Christiansburg, Virginia, waits outside the biker bar Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012, during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A biker watches the festivities during the Champion Midget Wrestling event at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Competitors wait to enter Suck Bang Blow biker bar during a slow ride competition in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. Later this week, events will start for the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest in nearby Atlantic Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A fire eating performance artist who goes by the name of Torch, blows fire from his mouth at Suck Bang Blow biker bar, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Anastashia Powell of the beer girl troupe Hell's Belles, performs on a dance pole at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A beer girl dances for customers and tips at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A biker leaves Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012 after competing in a slow ride competition inside the bar. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Wrestlers Joe Kidd (bottom) and Alex Steel perform at the biker bar Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. A midget troupe of wrestlers performs nightly during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally, one of several annual rallies in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Beer girl Diana Brandetsas of Myrtle Beach works for tips at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
