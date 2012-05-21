Edition:
United Kingdom

Bikers unite

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A biker known as Wild Bill, parks his bike at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012 during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A biker known as Wild Bill, parks his bike at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012 during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
1 / 10
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Christina Davie of Christiansburg, Virginia, waits outside the biker bar Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012, during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Christina Davie of Christiansburg, Virginia, waits outside the biker bar Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012, during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
2 / 10
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A biker watches the festivities during the Champion Midget Wrestling event at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A biker watches the festivities during the Champion Midget Wrestling event at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
3 / 10
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Competitors wait to enter Suck Bang Blow biker bar during a slow ride competition in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. Later this week, events will start for the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest in nearby Atlantic Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Competitors wait to enter Suck Bang Blow biker bar during a slow ride competition in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. Later this week, events will start for the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest in nearby Atlantic Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
4 / 10
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A fire eating performance artist who goes by the name of Torch, blows fire from his mouth at Suck Bang Blow biker bar, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A fire eating performance artist who goes by the name of Torch, blows fire from his mouth at Suck Bang Blow biker bar, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
5 / 10
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Anastashia Powell of the beer girl troupe Hell's Belles, performs on a dance pole at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Anastashia Powell of the beer girl troupe Hell's Belles, performs on a dance pole at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
6 / 10
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A beer girl dances for customers and tips at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A beer girl dances for customers and tips at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
7 / 10
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A biker leaves Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012 after competing in a slow ride competition inside the bar. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A biker leaves Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012 after competing in a slow ride competition inside the bar. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
8 / 10
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Wrestlers Joe Kidd (bottom) and Alex Steel perform at the biker bar Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. A midget troupe of wrestlers performs nightly during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally, one of several annual rallies in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Wrestlers Joe Kidd (bottom) and Alex Steel perform at the biker bar Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. A midget troupe of wrestlers performs nightly during the annual Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally, one of several annual rallies in and around Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
9 / 10
Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Beer girl Diana Brandetsas of Myrtle Beach works for tips at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Beer girl Diana Brandetsas of Myrtle Beach works for tips at Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
10 / 10

Bikers unite

Bikers unite Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Quake damages historic town

Quake damages historic town
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:45am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:30am GMT

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »