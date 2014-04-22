Bikinis on the slopes
Snowboarders prepare to compete in the Bikini & Board Shorts Downhill at Crystal Mountain, a ski resort near Enumclaw, Washington April 19, 2014. Skiers and snowboarders competed for a chance to win one of four season's passes. REUTERS/David...more
Snowboarders prepare to compete in the Bikini & Board Shorts Downhill at Crystal Mountain, a ski resort near Enumclaw, Washington April 19, 2014. Skiers and snowboarders competed for a chance to win one of four season's passes. REUTERS/David Ryder
A snowboarder attempts to keep up with his competitor with a tug of the shorts. REUTERS/David Ryder
Skiers and snowboarders brave the cold while riding a chairlift. REUTERS/David Ryder
A skier crashes during the competition. REUTERS/David Ryder
Skiers leave the starting line. REUTERS/David Ryder
Snowboarders leave the starting line. REUTERS/David Ryder
A skier braves the cold while riding a chairlift. REUTERS/David Ryder
Spectators (top) drink and enjoy the Bikini & Board Shorts Downhill. REUTERS/David Ryder
(L to R) Natasha Aslani, Annie Kearby, and Megan Craft prepare to compete. REUTERS/David Ryder
Skiers compete in the Bikini & Board Shorts Downhill. REUTERS/David Ryder
Skier Ken Dam enjoys the cold but sunny weather while riding a chairlift. REUTERS/David Ryder
Claire McGuire (L) gets a hug after winning the women's snowboard division. REUTERS/David Ryder
Claire McGuire (C) smiles after winning the women's snowboard division of the Bikini & Board Shorts Downhill. REUTERS/David Ryder
